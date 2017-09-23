News By Tag
CC Pace Wins BPA at Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS)
CC Pace announces the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) has awarded them a multi-year Enterprise Agile Transformation Services (EATS) Blanket Purchasing Agreement (BPA).
The objective of the EATS BPA is to advance and fortify development efforts through the assimilation of the Agile methodology by acquiring Agile transformation services, coaching services, and support services for the CMS enterprise.
"We are pleased to be among the prime contractors for the new BPA with CMS," wcj Michael Gordon, President of CC Pace, said. "This is a great opportunity for CC Pace to provide a streamlined process to support the Agile transformation efforts at CMS and offer coaching and guidance."
CMS is part of the Department of Health and Human Services. They administer the following programs: Medicare, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and the Health Insurance Marketplace.
CC Pace is a leading provider of Agile training, Agile software development and IT consulting services. Founded in 1980, CC Pace performs a wide range of training and coaching services for thousands of professionals and has over 35 years of consulting experience. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, CC Pace is a privately held company, serving both commercial and government clients.
