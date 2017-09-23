Country(s)
Highly Anticipated Agenda Released for Europe's Only Parallel Trade Conference | 6 - 7 February 2018
Parallel Trade for Pharma: The opportunities and challenges ahead – beyond Brexit. Registration is now open
Parallel trade has been around for almost as long as the European community. But the nature and scale of parallel trade has changed: it is now big business rather than a small-scale affair. *
As parallel trade has changed, the courts' approach to parallel traders has also changed. National courts and competition authorities have started to challenge parallel traders of pharmaceuticals. The conference will explore the reasons behind this paradigm shift.
Through a combination of un-rivalled keynote addresses, topical discussions and informed leadership guidance, the agenda for Parallel Trade 2018 has been produced to provide attendees with regulatory updates on the latest challenges in pharmaceutical trade.
With Brexit and the new EU Falsified Medicine Directive, what does the future hold for parallel trade? The 12th annual event will discuss short term versus long term concerns of pharma manufacturers, regulators, as well as parallel traders. They will engage in an interactive debate and discuss how to keep abreast of the current trends and how to overcome all challenges!
The 2018 Parallel Trade conference will cover the important issues of:
* Maintaining the integrity of the supply chain
* Addressing recent developments concerning intellectual property and regulatory law
* Forecasting currency fluctuations across the single market and the affect this might have on drug shortages, prices and patient accessibility
* Exploring how Brexit will impact pharmaceutical trade and market access in Europe
* Providing an insight into wcj current anti-trust investigations from industry leaders and the consequences this could have on pharmaceutical parallel trade
This conference will enable you to update on parallel trade regulations to ensure compliance, recap on regional markets' parallel trade activities and outlooks and reassess and benchmark your supply chain and distribution model against peers for best practice.
2018 industry experts include:
* Felipe Florez-Arango, Head of Finance, Europe, Shire
* Doina Ionescu, Head of Commercial Operation EMEA, Merck KGaA
* Antonio Mendonca Alves, CEO, MD Pharma SA
* Adrian Lubbert, Head of Division, Competition Unit Food, Industry, Pharma and Retail,
Danish Competition and Consumer Authority
* Darragh O'loughlin, Secretary General, Irish Pharmacy Union
* Frank Weissenfeldt, Senior Manager Supplier Relations, QuintilesIMS
* Christopher Stothers, Partner, Arnold and Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
* Werner Berg, Partner, Baker & Mckenzie
* Peter Bogaert, Managing Partner, Covington & Burling
* Ian Walker, Chairman, Epilepsy Action
* Heinz Kobelt, Director, European Affairs, European Association of Euro-Pharmaceutical Companies
* Mikas Rimantas, Business Development Director, Lexano
* Janice Haigh, VP Pricing & Market Access, PAREXEL
* John Jolley, Managing Director, PharmaConsult Global Ltd.
Parallel Trade 2018 will also be accompanied by two exclusive post- conference workshops, running on 8th February 2018:
A: Parallel Trade Management Strategies
Led by PAREXEL
B: EU legal issues to be aware of in the context of parallel trade of pharmaceutical products
Led by Bristows
For more information about the must-attend meeting please visit: www.parallel-trade.com
For those interested in registering, there is currently a £400 early bird discount available for all registrations made before 31st October 2017.
12th Annual Parallel Trade
6th – 7th February 2018
Holiday Inn Kensington, London, UK
www.parallel-
#smiparalleltrade
