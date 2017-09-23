UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Empower Me Tour Season Launches with $1.7 Million In Scholarships Offered To Graduating Seniors

Last year, $630,000 in scholarship awards was offered to minority students during the Empower Me Tour's first stop in Minneapolis, with a roadshow total of nearly $4 million. This year, a significant increase in awards, attendance and admission offers to students at top HBCUs is a testament of the value of HBCUs to students and parents.