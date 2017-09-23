News By Tag
Coffs Coast Electrical launch 24 Hour Electrical Service for the Coffs Coast
Residential and Commercial Electricians Coffs Coast Electrical have announced the launch of their 24 hour emergency electrical services to the Coffs Coast. The team provide the highest quality when you need it most.
Coffs Coast Electrical's head Electrician Luke Anderson said "we understand how hard it is to find a reliable Electrician in Coffs Harbour - which is even more difficult when it's 3am and the lights aren't working. That's why we've launched our 24 hour service - it's something our customers really appreciate and recommend us for. The trials have gone well, and now we're ready to roll it out to the whole Coffs Coast". Normally reserved for larger cities, the after hours service will cover customers in Macksville, Nambucca, Urunga, Bellingen, Sawtell, Bonville and Woolgoolga.
Further information on the launch of Coffs Coast Electrical's 24 Hour Electrician service is available at http://coffscoastelectrical.com/
Coffs Coast Electrical offer a complete range wcj of electrical services at an affordable price - all carried out by fully licensed, professional Electricial Contractors. Coffs Coast Electrical can supply and install the latest in environmentally friendly LED Lighting. Coffs Coast Electrical can also take care of the supply, installation and repair of Hot Water Systems. As an ACMA certified Master Cabler registered with the ACRS, Coffs Coast Electrical can work on NBN Fibre Cabling, Data Cabling (Cat 5/Cat 6/Cat 7), phone lines and Coaxial Cabling (including TV and Satellite). With high speed NBN fibre in Coffs Harbour, now is a great time bring your home into the future with Home Automation.
Coffs Coast Electrical promise to go about their work with a minimum of fuss and leave your home clean and tidy after every job. They pride themselves on their workmanship and professionalism. For more information, visit http://coffscoastelectrical.com or call an Electrician round-the-clock on 0466 100 073.
Contact
Coffs Coast Electrical
0466100073
info@coffscoastelectrical.com
End
