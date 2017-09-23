 
Industry News





DCI Releases Infographic on Tackling App Uninstallations

Dot Com Infoway has recently released an infographic titled, 'Why Users Uninstall Your App'
 
 
MADURAI, India - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- IT & Digital marketing company Dot Com Infoway (DCI) has recently released an infographic titled, 'Why Users Uninstall Your App'.

The infographic highlights key factors behind app uninstalls interactively and engagingly.

"App uninstallations are a major setback for many app owners. Often, they do not know why their app, which scored a lot of installs, is suddenly abandoned by the users," says C. R. Venkatesh, MD & CEO of Dot Com Infoway, while speaking about the infographic.

The infographic is designed with the intent to educate app developers and owners about the possible factors that are causing users to lose interest in the app.

"We have collated insightful stats and facts from various credible sources such as Capita, Forbes and CleverTap, and presented them in a comprehensive manner, using tables and images so that the readers could grasp the key takeaways in a snap," explains Venkatesh.

The wcj infographic has four sections that deal with various aspects related to app uninstalls:

Generic Reasons – Here the infographic lists key factors responsible for app uninstalls. The infographic lists factors that may contribute to app uninstall under the Performance and Trust subheads.

App Retention Rates on Various Categories – This section showcases a comprehensive table listing average app retention rates for distinct time periods (30, 60 and 90 days) across app categories - media & entertainment, e-commerce/retail, travel & lifestyle, business & technology and social networking.

Key Stats – The third section reveals interesting statistics on why users uninstall apps.

App design strategies – The last part of the infographic lists app design strategies that will help app owners in avoiding rapid uninstall and enhancing user engagement.

The infographic is available on the following link

http://www.dotcominfoway.com/blog/infographic-why-users-u...

About DCI:

Dot Com Infoway (DCI) is an award-winning IT company with offices in India, Germany and USA. The CMMI Level 3 Company is engaged in developing web and mobile applications and is also a leading force in the digital marketing space.

Contact
Venkatesh C.R.
***@dotcominfoway.com
