Now again we are at the that time of the year where SMARTe is again on the list of sponsors of SiriusDecisions Summit Europe and SiriusDecisions Technology Exchange.

-- SMARTe works as a true agile data partner to provide key success metrics – 'high quality global data'. Fueled by data science, we are poised to usher in B2B – on demand economy's revolutionary 'data-as-a-service' (DaaS). SMARTe uses proprietary focused crawling and natural language processing technologies coupled with decades of domain expertise of data normalization to deliver highly relevant and most accurate prospect database.Now again we are at the that time of the year where SMARTe is again on the list of sponsors of SiriusDecisions Summit Europe and SiriusDecisions Technology Exchange., held fromat Hilton Metropole UK is also the 8th annual event this year. It is the best platform with extensive learning opportunities composed of general session to unveil the latest B2B research and insights, intimate breakout sessions with SiriusDecisions analysts on niche topics, and customer case study presentations, all focused on operationalizing our growth strategy. This conference should deliver a great ROI as it gives an opportunity to learn how to better implement, operationalize and justify your wcj marketing initiatives, with the confidence that the information you're receiving is from proven fact-based operational intelligence.While we are all jam packed with gearing up with SD Europe, we have to pull up our sleeves to get ready fortoo which is held from. This is the most intensive learning opportunity to get the most from our SiriusDecisions investment. The conference itself is composed of keynote sessions during which analysts and guest speakers will share case studies on how they address technology challenges, as well as illustrate successes that help streamline practices. The event also will include breakout sessions focused on specific topics focused on aligning sales and marketing stacks, as well as operationalizing our growth strategy.Join SMARTe along with 600+ of your peers for these conferences where you'll hear 100% new content from top SiriusDecisions analysts and leading B2B marketing and sales organizations to help take you take your technology investments to the next level.For more information, visit us https://www.smarteinc.com