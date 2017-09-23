News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SMARTe appears on the sponsors list of SiriusDecisions again this year
Now again we are at the that time of the year where SMARTe is again on the list of sponsors of SiriusDecisions Summit Europe and SiriusDecisions Technology Exchange.
Now again we are at the that time of the year where SMARTe is again on the list of sponsors of SiriusDecisions Summit Europe and SiriusDecisions Technology Exchange.
SiriusDecisions 2017 Summit Europe, held from 4th to 5th October at Hilton Metropole UK is also the 8th annual event this year. It is the best platform with extensive learning opportunities composed of general session to unveil the latest B2B research and insights, intimate breakout sessions with SiriusDecisions analysts on niche topics, and customer case study presentations, all focused on operationalizing our growth strategy. This conference should deliver a great ROI as it gives an opportunity to learn how to better implement, operationalize and justify your wcj marketing initiatives, with the confidence that the information you're receiving is from proven fact-based operational intelligence.
While we are all jam packed with gearing up with SD Europe, we have to pull up our sleeves to get ready for SD Technology Exchange too which is held from 30th October to 1st November 2017, Austin. This is the most intensive learning opportunity to get the most from our SiriusDecisions investment. The conference itself is composed of keynote sessions during which analysts and guest speakers will share case studies on how they address technology challenges, as well as illustrate successes that help streamline practices. The event also will include breakout sessions focused on specific topics focused on aligning sales and marketing stacks, as well as operationalizing our growth strategy.
Join SMARTe along with 600+ of your peers for these conferences where you'll hear 100% new content from top SiriusDecisions analysts and leading B2B marketing and sales organizations to help take you take your technology investments to the next level.
For more information, visit us https://www.smarteinc.com
Contact
1209 Lynbrook Way, San Jose,
CA 95129 – USA
***@smarteinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse