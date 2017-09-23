UltraFlex demonstrates how induction heating may replace torch heating to reduce heating time & cost

In the test, an aluminum part was successfully heated to 1600-1800°F (871-982°C) using Induction Heating.

-- A test recently performed by UltraFlex Power technologies (https://ultraflexpower.com)proved that induction heating can successfully replace torch heating while cutting the heating time and expenses.In thе test, an aluminum part had to be heated to 1600-1800°F (871-982°C)using Induction Heating. UltraFlex 5-15 kW Induction Heating system, a copper tube and compression fittings were used to perform the test.To prepare the part for heating, it was positioned into the coil and centered. The induction heating process was then started over a 4 inch zone, using output power of 5.54 KW cold/ 9.85 KW post curie and frequency of 61 kHz cold/ 66 kHz post curie. Under these parameters, it took 4 minutes to reach approximately 1800°F (982°C) for the heated zone.UltraFlex advanced and cost-effective 5-15 kW Induction Heating systems utilize the latest switching power supply technology and feature an adaptive digital phase control providing very efficient operation in a wide frequency range. In addition to matching and improving the heating time, compared to torch heating, they are energy efficient and allow better process control, eliminating operator variability.Induction Heating does not require a flame or any contact with the material heated and hence, no specific conditions were required to perform the test. The numerous safety and diagnostic features of UltraFlex Induction Heating systems further ensured the complete safety of the heating process.Ultraflex Power Technologies manufactures and sells induction heating power supplies. Induction power supplies generate a precise, targeted electromagnetic field that induces heat in conductive materials without the need for a flame or any contact with the material.An induction heating system consists of an induction power supply and a custom-designed inductor (also known as a coil). The induction power supplies are universal systems, with custom coils designed to optimize the heating process for the specific application. These systems can be used for heating conductive materials in variety of applications ranging from metal melting and heat-treating to medical and nanoparticle research.