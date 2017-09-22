RNAi Therapeutics Market to be Worth USD 18.6 Billion By 2030, Predicts Roots Analysis

Contact

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the current landscape and future outlook of the evolving pipeline of molecules in this area. Overall, the RNAi therapeutics market has been one of the more actively evolving markets in the past few years. However, with no marketed products till date, the market is still in its infancy.Simriti Gupta, the lead analyst, said, "RNAi therapeutics is characterized by a robust and opportunistic pipeline of products targeting several therapeutic areas such as oncology, genetic disorders and infectious diseases. The area has seen several collaborations between industry players, aimed at the clinical and commercial development of promising candidates.""The market is consolidated and is predominantly being led by emerging start-ups and small companies instead of big pharma companies. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Arbutus Biopharma (previously Tekmira), Benitec Biopharma and Quark Pharmaceuticals are some major players in this space. Other start-ups that have come up in recent times include (in alphabetical order) Arrowhead Research, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Gradalis, miRagen Therapeutics, Mirna Therapeutics, RXi Pharmaceuticals, Silence Therapeutics, Silenseed, Sirnaomics and Sylentis."Amongst other things, the report covers:▪ The current state of the market with respect to key players, developmental stage of pipeline products (both clinical/preclinical)and targeted indications▪ Well established and emerging technology platforms and delivery systems in the space of RNAi (nanoparticle based systems, lipid based systems and conjugated systems)▪ Partnerships that have taken place in the recent past covering research and development collaborations, manufacturing agreements, license agreements specific to technology platforms, co-development and co-commercialization of promising candidates▪ Service providers that are aiding the development of this area as well as providing raw materials for researchGupta further added, "Over the coming decade, we expect at least 11 RNAi therapies to be made commercially available. We believe the market is likely to be worth USD 18.6 billion by 2030; the overall opportunity could be much higher and depends on a number of factors such as favourable market environment, regulatory regimes and therapeutic performance of candidates in late stages of development."For additional details, please visit or email sales@rootsanalysis.com