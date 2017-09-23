Country(s)
Congratulations to our Clients Awarded Spots on the Inc. 500/5000 lists
CEO Coaching International Works with the Country's Top Growth-Focused Entrepreneurs
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm coaching over 150 of the world's top growth-focused Entrepreneurs, is proud to congratulate all of our clients on the Inc. 500/5000 lists. This annual list ranks the country's top 5000 fastest-growing private companies and ranks them according to percentage revenue growth over a four-year period.
#370 TaskUs
TaskUs provides customer care and back-office support systems for clients, including email response technology for apps and websites. This is the 5th consecutive year TaskUs has been included on the Inc. 500/5000 list. Over the past three years TaskUs has experienced a breakneck growth rate greater than 1100% and their 2016 revenue is over $79 M.
#573 Under Canvas Inc
Under Canvas creates luxury camping experiences with wood and canvas tent and tipi designs. This is the 1st year Under Canvas has been included on the Inc. 500/5000 list. Under CEO Sara Dusek's leadership, Under Canvas has grown 791% in the last three years.
#806 SANTE Realty Investments
SANTE Realty Investments offers commercial real estate investment opportunities. This is SANTE's 2nd year on the Inc 5000 list, having climbed 25 places over last year's ranking. They have experienced 560% growth over the last three years.
#814 ABC Phones of North Carolina
ABC Phones of North Carolina operates a national premium retailer for Verizon Wireless through 760 locations in over 30 states and is a 7-Time Honoree of the Inc. 5000 list. They jumped up 784 places over last year's ranking. Long time CEO Coaching International client Rich Balot lead the organization to 556% growth over three years.
#930 Midway Dental Supply
Midway Dental is a full-service dental dealer that sells everything from floss to 3D CT X-ray machines. Midway Dental has been named to the Inc. 500 list for the second year in a row with a three-year growth of 472% and a 2016 revenue of $24.3 M.
#1007 Potomac River Holdings
Potomac River Holdings sells outdoor, fitness and racquet sports equipment, as well as health supplements and toys and games. Potomac River Holdings is appearing on the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year with a three-year growth of 430%.
#1327 wcj IdentiCom Sign Solutions
IdentiCom Sign Solutions offers signage installation and design for clients including retailers, restaurants, banks, hospitals, universities and auto dealerships. IdentiCom Sign Solutions has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year with 307% growth over three years.
#2361 Carson Group
The Carson Group offers wealth management advisory services. This is their first time appearing on the Inc. 5000 list with a three-year growth rate of 153% and a 2016 revenue of over $57 M.
#3113 Geraci Law Firm
Geraci Law Firm offers corporate, securities, real estate, litigation, and bankruptcy law services. The last three years has seen them grow by 106%.
#3143 The Select Group
The Select Group provides recruitment and staffing services, including contract, contract-to-
#3395 Vigilant Global Trade
Vigilant Global Trade helps clients assess areas of vulnerability, remove avoidable costs, minimize risk, and ensure trade compliance with changing global trade rules and regulations. Vigilant Global Trade has grown their revenue 94% over the last three years.
#3490 Del Toro Loan Servicing
Del Toro Loan Servicing delivers premier services for private lending professionals. This is their first appearance on the Inc. 500/5000 list and the last three years has seen them grow by 89%.
#3773 Epic Freight Solutions
Epic Freight Solutions is a third-party logistics company that helps businesses with domestic and international transportation services. They were also voted as one of the best small businesses to work at in Los Angeles. They have grown 78% over the last three years.
#4392 Johnson Consulting Group
Johnson Consulting Group provides funeral home and cemetery consulting services. This is the first year Johnson Consulting Group has appeared on the Inc. 5000 with a growth rate of 58%.
#4576 Culmen International
Culmen International assists the U.S. government and private industry with the execution of international security initiatives, providing advisory services, program management support and acquisition, logistics, and training services. Culmen International has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list six times prior and have grown 53%.
#4903 Nitel
Nitel provides secure telecommunications network services, including MPLS, Ethernet, Internet, private line, voice and managed security. This is Nitel's ninth year on the Inc 500/5000 list, putting them in rare company as only half a percent of businesses has made the list nine times. They have experienced 44% growth over three years and 2016 revenue was $81.8 M.
CEO Coaching International is also honored to have been awarded a spot on the Inc. 5000 list at number 1513. It is CEO Coaching International's relentless focus on their client's growth that has lead them to be included in this list. A typical client achieves an average of 35% year over year compounded annual growth rate and increased profitability on average by 178% over four years. The combined revenue of all CEO Coaching International clients is over $5 billion and employs over 26,000 people. CEO Coaching International coaches CEOs and entrepreneurs in 16 countries.
All of our clients have demonstrated outstanding performance and are significant contributors to the national business landscape. At CEO Coaching International, we are honored to provide innovative, client-centric solutions that enable high growth businesses like these to excel.
