L-Tron Announces Fall Law Enforcement Promos

1 2 3 4 Officer using the 4910LR DL Reader Surefire G2XLE 4910LR DL Reader eCitation with the 4910LR DL Reader

End

-- L-Tron Corporation is pleased to announce two new promotions for Law Enforcement Officers. The following promotions will be available while supplies last:1.L-Tron is offering an instant trade-in credit of $25 off each 4910LR DL Reader for each old DL Reader model traded-in.Record and email a 30 second to 1 minute video telling us why you like the 4910LR or show how you use it. We will send you a FREE Surefire G2X LE tactical flashlight. Fun and creative videos are encouraged! Questions? Call us at 800-830-9523.For additional information and promotion rules, please visit https://www.l- tron.com/promos . The 4910LR DL Reader captures barcode information on driver's licenses and registrations so officers can easily populate form fields and reports in seconds. Purpose-built for electronic ticketing (eCitation) and incident & accident reporting, the 4910LR allows officers to drastically improve efficiency wcj and accuracy.Easily stored in squad cars; familiar mic-style form factor.Fast scanning in all lighting conditions (including the dark!).Read a driver's license barcode instantly with a push of a button.Eliminate repetitive manual handwritten and keyboarding errorsOfficers spend less time on the side of the road and more time on patrol.The 4910LR is certified by over 40 independent software vendors and can be configured to work with public e-citation and accident reporting software applications, including TraCS, digiTICKET, MOVE, eCWS, KYOPS, SECTOR, eTicket and E-TIX. Specializing in hardware for today's squad car, L-Tron's solutions have been implemented in thousands of municipalities across 40+ states over the last 14+ years."We have used these scanners for many years and they are one of the best units we've ever used, not once have we had any issue. I would recommend these to anyone."- Law Enforcement Officer, New York State"The biggest value for me is time savings. If I need to get a crash report in the system, I can quickly scan four driver's licenses instead of manually typing all of their information. I save at least 2-3 minutes per license by scanning."- Law Enforcement Captain, California"I probably went from writing 10 citations a week to 30 a week with my new [4910LR] DL reader." – Officer, South Carolina