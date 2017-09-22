Save the date for the biggest Filipino experience in Dubai, One Music X

TFC comes together with Star Music, MOR, MYX, and One Music PH to bring the unique Philippine culture and music icons on November 3 in Dubai; "One Music X" marks TFC's continuing celebration of its 10th anniversary In the Middle East

--TheRakrakan" concert series from 2006 to 2009. The groundbreaking "FilExpo" in 2008. The first "It's Showtime" outside the Philippines in 2011. The thrilling "JadIne In Love" in Dubai in 2016. The milestone "ASAP in Dubai" in 2014. The record-breaking "Birit Queens in Abu Dhabi this year.From concert series, trade fairs to franchised events, ABS-CBN The Filipino Channel (TFC) has been delivering the most epic Filipino events to the Middle East that bring together Filipinos to celebrate as one community and which have come to be the most anticipated in the region.This year, as ABS-CBN Middle East celebrates its 20anniversary, the network that delivers content beyond information and entertainment, brings it a notch higher as it paves the way for the biggest Filipino music experience to date --- "One Music X" on November 3 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheater.On November 3, TFC will come together with ABS-CBN's hit-making recording company Star Music; the leading FM radio station My Only Radio (MOR) For Life; the first all-Filipino music channel Myx; and the Philippines' foremost music portal One Music PH; to deliver the highpoints of Philippine culture and celebrate everything Filipino for a full day of "One Music X".Known for the Filipino's penchant for music, "One Music X" is gathering the biggest Original Pilipino Music (OPM) acts from the Philippines, representing a wide range of music genres that appeal across audiences and artists who have become icons in their own right.From winning ABS-CBN's reality singing competition "Pinoy Dream Academy" in 2006,has certainly come a long way. From her successful initial foray "Hawak Kamay" to a musical about her life story --- "Josephine" --- Constantino has truly become one of the young superstars to reckon with in the music industry.Also a product of a reality singing competition and band performances,Tandingan has gone beyond the winning to prove that she deserves both a place to win and a niche in the music industry with her show-stopping performances.Once behind the shadow of his very famous father,Iñigo Pascual is setting out to become a pop superstar in his own right. Today's biggest hit "Para Sa Iyo" is his and he can very well claim it as his own success.Meantime four-piecearguably best known for their hit "Pasensiya Ka Na" became known for their own brand of baroque pop. For their first show with TFC the band is expected to bring in the sighs as well as the cheers.From being a significant part of a popular band in the 90s, OPM Rock Icon wcjwent on to become a world of his own, earning critics and fans approval for his soulful songs such as "Your Universe".Together, Constantino, Tandingan, Pascual, Silent Sanctuary and Blanco will elevate the musical experience of "One Music X" where OPM truly belongs –-- the world stage.Joining the Philippines' biggest acts is multi-awarded young hostand award-winningand surprise acts from the local Dubai music scene for a day that also promises cultural fusion and musical collaboration.Promising to be the biggest Filipino experience, "One Music" X will deliver beyond music --- uniquely Filipino booths and day-long activities to the Dubai Media City Amphitheater, a highly popular event place that have been host to the biggest local and international acts.From thesa "It's Showtime" region finals to outdoor family activities; food trucks; acoustic lounges featuring local talents and premium lounges for VIP ticket holders; food trucks; and more, "One Music X" promises to be the complete experience for every member of the family.Be part of history as "One Music X" happens on November 3 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheater. Gates open at 1 p.m. The festivities start at 2 p.m. For the full "One Music X" experience, download the TFC Live app available on Google playstore and Apple store.For tickets, visit Virgin Megastore and selected zoom outlets, Wall street Exchange branches or visit ktx.abs-cbn.com. Save as much as 40 AED on your general admission tickets through the Early Bird discount until September 30. Tickets are at AED 135 for General Patronage and AED 245 for VIP tickets. For more information visit emea.kapamilya.com or facebook.com/TFCMiddle East.Watch out for the next "One Music X" and always visit facebook.com/KapamilyaTFC and followandon Twitter and IG.