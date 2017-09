5th Annual Ventura County Farm Day BBQ Held at Hansen's Agricultural Center in 2017

The barbeque is where farms and the community can come together at the end of the day to share a locally-grown meal.

Diane Rumbaugh

-- The barbeque for this year's Ventura County Farm Day will be at Hansen's Agricultural Research & Extension Center in Santa Paula (14292 W. Telegraph Rd.). The barbeque is the culmination of the day's activities when over 20 farms around the county open their doors and invite the public to experience a day of agricultural activities and tours. Ventura County Farm Day is Saturday, November 4 with free farm tours from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The barbeque begins at 5:00 p.m.The Farm Day barbeque features live country music by Coldwater Canyon and Friends, farm-to-table salads, tri-tip and chicken prepared by Dearmore BBQ, locally produced craft cocktails, beers, and wines, kids' activities, raffles and the Farmer Appreciation Awards Ceremony."The barbeque is where farms and the community can come together at the end of the day to share a locally-grown meal," says Mary Maranville, founder and CEO of Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG), which organizes Farm Day. "Hansen's is a wonderful place to hold an event celebrating our county's farming culture, The center is at the old Faulkner Farm with its big red barn, Victorian home and acres of agricultural-related projects. Hansen's has a strong educational mission that brings students of all ages to the center."Barbeque tickets are $45 for adults and $15 for kids under 12. A portion of the barbeque's proceeds will go to the Hansen's Agricultural Research & Extension Center's education and outreach programs. To purchase tickets or for more information about the 5Annual Ventura County Farm Day and its full slate of activities, go to www.VenturaCountyFarmDay.com or call 805-901-0213.About SEEAGFounded in 2008, Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) aims to help young students wcj understand the origins of their food by bridging the gap between agriculture and consumption through its agricultural education programming. SEEAG's "The Farm Lab: The Journey of Our Food From Field to Fork" program based in Ventura County teaches school children about the origins of their food and the importance of local farmland by providing schools with classroom agricultural education and free field trips to farms. Through this program, over 15,000 elementary school students in Southern California have increased their understanding of the food journey. For more information, visit www.seeag.org or email Mary Maranville at mary@seeag.org.