How is the Medical Industry Still Trying to Overcome Antibacterial Resistance?
Industry Incentives for Antibiotic Drug Development Addressed at Next Annual Superbugs Meeting this Fall
SMi's Superbugs and Superdrugs USA conference will address these challenges and provide further insight into financing initiatives and industry incentives to increase the speed of drug discovery and development when it returns to New Jersey this fall. It will gather a community of scientific researchers and industry experts to not only learn from clinical updates and funding solutions, but also to network and collaborate with peers who are determined to ensure the continued availability of effective treatments for serious infections.
Topics on the agenda will include:
1. Advances in regulatory tools and incentives to stimulate innovation in antimicrobial research and development.
2. Multi-mechanistic antibodies and their potential for serious bacterial infections.
3. Innate defense regulators - results from Phase 1 and 2 studies
4. Update on pathways to study priority antibiotics
5. Novel metal-binding chemistry & processes to rationally design effective metalloenzyme inhibitors
6. Targeting pseudomonas aeruginosa with an antibody-drug conjugates
7. Insight into a new class of antibiotics with study results
8. Preventing hospital infections from medical devices
9 Slowing wcj antibiotic resistance by minimising the microbiome's disruption in response to antibacterial treatments
10. Advances towards preventing clostridium difficile infections through vaccination
11. Overview of three discovery projects illustrating different approaches to tackling the problem of Gram-negative pathogens
The notable speaker line-up will feature:
Anthony Simon Lynch, Senior Scientific Director, Janssen Research & Development
John Rex, Chief Strategy Officer, Carb-X
William Weiss, Director, Unt Health Science Center
Ken Stover, Senior Director, Medimmune
Nicole Mahoney, Director, Global Regulatory Policy, Merck
Mark Albrecht, Project Officer, BARDA
Michael Pride, Senior Director Vaccine Immunology, Serology & Diagnostic Assays, Pfizer
Mike Westby, Director, Centauri Therapeutics
Obadiah Plante, Director Of Research, Visterra
Cara Cassino, Chief Medical Officer, Contrafect
Christopher Mcmaster, President & Ceo, Denovamed
David Huang, Chief Medical Officer, Motif Biosciences
Karen Joy Shaw, Chief Scientific Officer, Amplyx Pharmaceuticals
Carl Genberg, Ceo, N8 Medical Llc
Richard Alm, Vice President Biology, Macrolide Pharmaceuticals
Ryan Cirz, Director Of Early Research, Achaogen
Timothy Opperman, Senior Scientist, Microbiotix
Olga Danilchanka, Microbiome Lead, Merck & Co.
Oreola Donini, Chief Scientific Officer, Soligenix
Superbugs & Superdrugs USA will take place on 13th & 14th November at the Renaissance Woodbrigde Hotel in Iselin, New Jersey. Sponsored by Merck and Soligenix.
