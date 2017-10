How is the Medical Industry Still Trying to Overcome Antibacterial Resistance?

Industry Incentives for Antibiotic Drug Development Addressed at Next Annual Superbugs Meeting this Fall

Too few new antibiotics are under development to combat the threat of multidrug-resistant infections, according to a new World Health Organization report published in recent weeks. Adding to the concern, it is likely that the speed of increasing resistance will outpace the slow drug development process. * Source: http://ti.me/ 2wMC47B SMi's Superbugs and Superdrugs USA conference will address these challenges and provide further insight intoand development when it returns to New Jersey this fall. It will gather a community of scientific researchers and industry experts to not only learn from clinical updates and funding solutions, but also to network and collaborate with peers who are determined to ensure the continued availability of effective treatments for serious infections.1. Advances into stimulate innovation in antimicrobial research and development.2.and their potential for serious bacterial infections.3. Innate defense regulators - results from4. Update on pathways to study5. Novel& processes to rationally design effective metalloenzyme inhibitors6. Targeting pseudomonas aeruginosa with an7. Insight into a new class of antibiotics with8. Preventingfrom medical devicesby minimising the microbiome's disruption in response to antibacterial treatments10. Advances towards preventing clostridium difficile infections through11. Overview ofillustrating different approaches to tackling the problem of Gram-negative pathogensAnthony Simon Lynch, Senior Scientific Director, Janssen Research & DevelopmentJohn Rex, Chief Strategy Officer, Carb-XWilliam Weiss, Director, Unt Health Science CenterKen Stover, Senior Director, MedimmuneNicole Mahoney, Director, Global Regulatory Policy, MerckMark Albrecht, Project Officer, BARDAMichael Pride, Senior Director Vaccine Immunology, Serology & Diagnostic Assays, PfizerMike Westby, Director, Centauri TherapeuticsObadiah Plante, Director Of Research, VisterraCara Cassino, Chief Medical Officer, ContrafectChristopher Mcmaster, President & Ceo, DenovamedDavid Huang, Chief Medical Officer, Motif BiosciencesKaren Joy Shaw, Chief Scientific Officer, Amplyx PharmaceuticalsCarl Genberg, Ceo, N8 Medical LlcRichard Alm, Vice President Biology, Macrolide PharmaceuticalsRyan Cirz, Director Of Early Research, AchaogenTimothy Opperman, Senior Scientist, MicrobiotixOlga Danilchanka, Microbiome Lead, Merck & Co.Oreola Donini, Chief Scientific Officer, SoligenixFurther details are available online at http://www.superbugs- usa.com/prlogp Superbugs & Superdrugs USA will take place on 13th & 14th November at the Renaissance Woodbrigde Hotel in Iselin, New Jersey. Sponsored by Merck and Soligenix.