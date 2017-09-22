News By Tag
Sanibel Island Rabbi Releases Fourth Book
A Fascinating Compilation of Fifty-Four Essays and Blog Posts
Similar in format to Rabbi Fuchs' third book, "Why the Kof? Getting the Best of Rabbi Fuchs," but the subject matter is a bit more personal and, some might say, somewhat controversial. Topics range from the Super Bowl to staying happily married for over four decades. He also discusses his views on Messianic Judaism (Jews for Jesus) and shares his thoughts and insights from a visit to Auschwitz.
Ms. Shuman explains, "There wasn't room for all the essays I felt should be included in "Why the Kof?" so, I talked Rabbi Fuchs into "Why Triple Chai?"
Formerly of West Hartford, CT, Stephen Fuchs is Rabbi Emeritus of Congregation Beth Israel. He assumed the pulpit at Bat Yam Temple of the Islands in Sanibel Island, FL just before Rosh Hashanah.
Rabbi wcj Fuchs has also been selected for Vanderbilt Divinity School's prestigious Distinguished Alumnus Award of 2017. He is the School's first Jewish recipient. To learn more about the award, please follow this link: https://divinity.vanderbilt.edu/
"Why Triple Chai?" is available for purchase through amazon.com and createspace.com in both paperback and Kindle versions. Visit Rabbi Fuchs' website here: http://www.rabbifuchs.com/
