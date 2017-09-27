Country(s)
Industry News
5-Star Book Publisher, Vikki Hankins Top Rank in the East
Hankins Conferred with the Best of Atlanta Award for Book Publishers
Led by Vikki Hankins, the company publishes books from budding writers, as well as Ms. Hankins. Vikki has authored and codeveloped a number of books, including Natural Purée Foods for Tubie Babies - The Cookbook, Trauma: A Memoir, and Patient -vs- Doctor, Misdiagnosis. Among the books published by the company include RESCUED, A Ugandan Story and Common Threads: A Collection of Poetry.
Recently, wcj Vikki Hankins Media & Publishing was awarded the Best in Atlanta Award in book publishing. The award is a testament to the innovative and creative ways the company publishes and distributes books. A spokesperson for the company stated, "We are incredibly proud of the work we are doing at Vikki Hankins Media & Publishing. Under Vikki's leadership, we aim to disrupt the market and provide new platforms and channels for budding writers to publish and share their work with their target audience".
Along with being the founder and leader of her publishing company, Vikki is the CEO/Editor-in-
About Vikki Hankins Media and Publishing
Vikki Hankins Media & Publishing is a top-of-the-line book publishing and media company. With two office locations - Atlanta, GA & Los Angeles, California - the company uses new technologies and global access to produce marketable books, videos and services with a high success rate. The company is seeking high-quality, original writing to publish and nurture to the top of best-selling lists. If you feel your manuscript meets this criteria, contact us.
Contact
Vikki Hankins
Vikki Hankins Media & Publishing
***@vikkihankins.net
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 27, 2017