September 2017
5-Star Book Publisher, Vikki Hankins Top Rank in the East

Hankins Conferred with the Best of Atlanta Award for Book Publishers
 
ATLANTA & LOS ANGELES - Sept. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Cities in the east have emerged as a leading nerve center for television and film production. The TV show Atlanta is a perfect example of this trend. The city is home to CNN and the Mercedes Benz dome, and attracts spectators and businesspeople from around the world. At the core of every piece of entertainment is a great story, and at the heart of stories are books. The book publishing business in Atlanta is thriving, and a major player in the market is Vikki Hankins Media & Publishing.

Led by Vikki Hankins, the company publishes books from budding writers, as well as Ms. Hankins. Vikki has authored and codeveloped a number of books, including Natural Purée Foods for Tubie Babies - The Cookbook, Trauma: A Memoir, and Patient -vs- Doctor, Misdiagnosis. Among the books published by the company include RESCUED, A Ugandan Story and Common Threads: A Collection of Poetry.

Recently, wcj Vikki Hankins Media & Publishing was awarded the Best in Atlanta Award in book publishing. The award is a testament to the innovative and creative ways the company publishes and distributes books. A spokesperson for the company stated, "We are incredibly proud of the work we are doing at Vikki Hankins Media & Publishing. Under Vikki's leadership, we aim to disrupt the market and provide new platforms and channels for budding writers to publish and share their work with their target audience".

Along with being the founder and leader of her publishing company, Vikki is the CEO/Editor-in-chief at VMH Magazine. Ms. Hankins emphasizes using a diverse range of platforms, including the internet, video and book production. Her deep understanding of the industry gives her an edge and she moved to Atlanta from Florida to mingle with the best people in the business. Through her travels she's accessed international influencers including Sir Richard Branson, Kevin Spacey, Walter Isaacson, Tyler Perry, Mark Zuckerberg, Ariana Huffington, and the CEOs of Google and LinkedIn.https://youtu.be/hlEtmMXhtEY




About Vikki Hankins Media and Publishing

Vikki Hankins Media & Publishing is a top-of-the-line book publishing and media company. With two office locations - Atlanta, GA & Los Angeles, California - the company uses new technologies and global access to produce marketable books, videos and services with a high success rate. The company is seeking high-quality, original writing to publish and nurture to the top of best-selling lists. If you feel your manuscript meets this criteria, contact us.

End
