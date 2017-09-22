

UCC Management Co. announced today that Joe Romzek has joined the Company as Director of Marketing and Events PONTIAC, Mich. - Sept. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- UCC Management Co., the managing agent for The Union at Dearborn and The Union at Midtown announced today that Joe Romzek has joined the Company as Director of Marketing and Events. Joe comes to UCC from Sullivan University, a private university located in Kentucky where he was the Michigan Regional Admissions Officer. Joe has extensive experience in higher education admissions and has both a M.S in Management and a Bachelors of Business Administration from Walsh College in Troy, MI.



The Union at Dearborn and The Union at Midtown are purpose built student housing complexes serving primarily University of Michigan- Dearborn and Henry Ford College and Wayne State University, respectively. "We are very pleased to have Joe on board" said UCC Management Chief Operating Officer, Elliott Broderick. "He brings a wealth of knowledge from the institutional side which will help us bring in residents and fill beds".



Joe's initial responsibilities will include fostering and reinforcing the relationships with the Company's resident-source universities and generating prospective wcj tenant leads. He will also be instrumental in working with the Company's Leasing Director, Bruce Dekraker, and General Manager, Jackie Zoccoli to lease up several new developments the Company has in the pipeline.



###



UCC Management Co. is a multifamily property management company based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan specializing in student housing. For further information, please contact Elliott Broderick at 248-392-3000 ext. 102 or



Contact

UCC Management Co.

***@uccmanagement.com UCC Management Co. End -- UCC Management Co., the managing agent for The Union at Dearborn and The Union at Midtown announced today that Joe Romzek has joined the Company as Director of Marketing and Events. Joe comes to UCC from Sullivan University, a private university located in Kentucky where he was the Michigan Regional Admissions Officer. Joe has extensive experience in higher education admissions and has both a M.S in Management and a Bachelors of Business Administration from Walsh College in Troy, MI.The Union at Dearborn and The Union at Midtown are purpose built student housing complexes serving primarily University of Michigan- Dearborn and Henry Ford College and Wayne State University, respectively. "We are very pleased to have Joe on board" said UCC Management Chief Operating Officer, Elliott Broderick. "He brings a wealth of knowledge from the institutional side which will help us bring in residents and fill beds".Joe's initial responsibilities will include fostering and reinforcing the relationships with the Company's resident-source universities and generating prospective wcj tenant leads. He will also be instrumental in working with the Company's Leasing Director, Bruce Dekraker, and General Manager, Jackie Zoccoli to lease up several new developments the Company has in the pipeline.###UCC Management Co. is a multifamily property management company based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan specializing in student housing. For further information, please contact Elliott Broderick at 248-392-3000 ext. 102 or ebroderick@uccmanagement.com or visit the Company's website at www.unionatdearborn.com Source : UCC Management Co Email : ***@uccmanagement.com Tags : Student Housing , University Of Michigan Dearborn , Umich Dearborn , Furnished Housing Industry : Real Estate Location : Pontiac - Michigan - United States Subject : Executives Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

