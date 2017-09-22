News By Tag
Stevens Construction completes Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
Florida Cancer Specialists incorporates principles of evidence-based design (EBD), which have been proven to ease patient anxiety while offering opportunities for privacy for support during treatment. The 26,924-square-
Stevens Construction completed the project ten weeks ahead of schedule. The construction team includes Mike Brooks, project manager; Henry Pasterz, superintendent and Angie Sugg, project administrator. Florida Cancer Specialists was designed by Christopher J. Lee Architects, Inc.
Stevens Construction completed a 31,478-square-
With offices in Fort Myers, Tampa and Orlando, Florida, Stevens Construction specializes in providing construction management, general contracting and consulting services to clients and design professionals. Other services include site and design team selection, budgeting, project scheduling, permitting, cost and quality control and warranty service. The company builds healthcare, commercial and hospitality facilities. For information, visit http://www.stevensconstructioninc.com or call 239-936-9006.
About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute:
Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists & wcj Research Institute (FCS) is the largest independent medical oncology/hematology practice in the United States. With over 180 physicians, 120 nurse practitioners and physician assistants and over 90 locations in our network, we are committed to providing world-class cancer care in community-based settings close to home. Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, FCS offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida.
Our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report. Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, M.D. Anderson, and Memorial Sloan-Kettering, the physicians of Florida Cancer Specialists provide leadership and consultation in the state's leading hospitals.
FCS serves patients on the Gulf Coast from Naples to the greater Tampa Bay area, north as far as Tallahassee, in Orlando and surrounding Central Florida communities, and on the East Coast in Daytona/Palm Coast, Vero Beach/Sebastian and in Palm Beach County.
At Florida Cancer Specialists, our primary purpose – and our passion – is to provide the most advanced cancer treatment, using cutting-edge technologies, in a setting where patients can be close to home and surrounded by family and friends.
