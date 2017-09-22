News By Tag
Healthcare Executive Andrew Hoover Joins Meridian as Vice President of Business Development
Meridian Enhances Client Services Function of its Industry-Leading Healthcare Division
"We've been building our Southern California team and Andy Hoover is the perfect addition to execute Meridian's growth plans," said John Pollock, Chief Executive Officer of Meridian. "Hoover's healthcare provider experience at Providence St. Joseph Health where he held various leadership roles within their real estate division brings a wide-ranging healthcare skillset to our organization that will be instrumental in further developing our Southern California presence."
In his new position, Hoover will be assisting Meridian's healthcare group in business development and asset management, using his experience in healthcare expansion, leasing and operations to bring a greater focus to the client services function at Meridian's Southern California office. "With over 19 years of experience in healthcare real estate, Andy has profound insight into the various wcj components that drive healthcare development today," said Pollock. "His outstanding track record shows his commitment to excellence in client services and we're looking forward to utilizing his expertise to further expand our out-patient portfolio in Southern California and beyond."
"I am excited to be joining the Meridian team," said Hoover. "Meridian is highly recognized as an industry leader in the healthcare sector and has the best people and the best resources to deliver prime real estate solutions to the industry. I'm looking forward to using my experience in and knowledge of the healthcare industry to add value to Meridian's already stellar client services focus."
A graduate of University of Southern California (USC), Hoover served in a number of roles at Providence St. Joseph Health in Torrance, California. Hoover's start at Providence involved joining the team that organized the Southern California real estate department. Hoover played key roles in several large acquisitions, assisting and identifying the real estate obligation for the Facey Medical Foundation and Providence St. Joseph's acquisitions.
Meridian currently has more than 500,000 square feet currently in development and redevelopment and another 200,000 square feet in the pipeline in both northern and southern California. According to Pollock, Meridian will continue to aggressively pursue value-add medical and new healthcare development opportunities throughout California.
About Meridian
A division of Marcus & Millichap Company, San Ramon, California-based Meridian is a full-service real estate developer of innovative and integrated commercial office, and medical office, since its inception in 2000. Meridian's services are broad in scope but meticulous in detail -- from site evaluation and land acquisition to entitlement and planning to construction and management. For more information, see mpcca.com.
