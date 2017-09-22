News By Tag
Dunkin' Donuts donates 1000 pounds of coffee to American Red Cross of Southwest Florida
In advance of National Coffee Day, donation will help with Red Cross efforts for families and volunteers nationwide
"Dunkin' Donuts is proud to support the Red Cross mission and contribute to the major relief efforts currently underway by the American Red Cross nationwide,"
Together, with longtime partner the Red Cross, Dunkin' Donuts has also contributed to the recent relief and recovery efforts in Texas and Florida. Dunkin' Donuts has pledged $150,000 wcj in-kind product donations, delivering coffee and donuts to shelters, and has deployed sampling trucks to bring water and food to these communities. Additionally, many Dunkin' Donuts restaurants provided free coffee to first responders.
"We would like to thank Dunkin' Donuts for this generous donation of coffee," said Donna Morrissey, Director of National Partnerships for the American Red Cross. "The Red Cross relies on the generosity of the public to provide assistance. This donation of a warm cup of coffee will help provide comfort and help to power our volunteers through very long work days helping people in need across the country."
National Coffee Day is celebrated each year on September 29. In addition to the coffee donation to the American Red Cross, on Friday, September 29, Dunkin' Donuts is helping guests share their love of coffee and add some extra delight to someone's day with a free additional medium-sized coffee with the purchase of a medium, large or extra large cup of the brand's signature hot coffee at participating restaurants nationwide.
