A Pet with Paws Partners with New Distributor: Coco & Pud™
A Pet with Paws, a manufacturer of fashionable, cruelty free and sustainable pet carriers and accessories, has partnered up with a new distributor, Coco & Pud™.
Coco and Pud™ is more than just your average pet store; it's a fashion destination for your dog or cat. They offer an extensive collection of the finest luxury pet accessories for four-legged friends at affordable prices. Whether shopping for a spoilt kitten, small or large dog, Coco and Pud™ has the accessories to make every pet a star! Learn more at: https://www.cocoandpud.com.au/
"Coco & Pud definitely knows a thing or two about luxury pet products and we are thrilled to bring our fashionable and eco-conscious pet carriers and accessories to their online store," says Founder of A Pet with Paws, Ann Greenberg, "We are excited to announce this partnership and can't wait to see A Pet with Paws in the Australian pet market!"
Ann Greenberg had much success with her first brand of designer and eco-conscious handbags, The Underground Chic. However, she soon discovered that the pet industry lacked an eco-conscious company offering savvy yet sustainable pet products. That is when A Pet with Paws was born.
More than ever before, pet consumers are choosing higher quality products that not only benefit their pet's health, but are safe and sustainable for the planet too. At first glance, wcj her carriers and accessories look like leather; however upon closer examination, you realize your eye has been tricked and what you are seeing is a crisp photo printed image on fabric made from recycled plastic bottles!
A Pet with Paws products currently includes: Pet Carriers, Pet Trek, Poop Bag Wristlet, Poop Bag Pouch, Backpack, and a Training Pouch. Learn more about A Pet with Paws: https://www.apetwithpaws.com/
All of A Pet with Paws products merge chic contemporary and functional design with thoughtful, eco-friendly and cruelty-free materials, filling the void of sophisticated and stylish pet products that are also safe and comfortable for the pet. Plus, the added bonus of being vegan contributes to preserving the environment and gives pet owners the opportunity to promote a more sustainable lifestyle.
About A Pet with Paws: A Pet with Paws is an innovative collection of stylish, sustainable pet carriers and accessories. Our commitment to pet travel is essential to our holistic approach of creating responsible, sophisticated products. We combine chic contemporary styles with safety minded designs to create beautiful products that are living pawprints of our core values. People, Pooches and The Planet; that's our cause. This fabulous company has partnered with Tress for the Future and for every bag, carrier, or accessory that is sold, a tree is planted. Learn more about A Pet with Paws at: https://www.apetwithpaws.com/
