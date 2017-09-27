News By Tag
Nicole Berke Releases New CD "UP"
Join international singer, songwriter and pianist Nicole Berke as she celebrates the release of her new CD UP at THE BURREN, 247 ELM STREET, DAVIS SQUARE SOMERVILLE, MA, Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 7PM
UP, funded by long time and new fans, is the result of a successful 2016 Indiegogo campaign. Her gratitude and joyful commitment to creating this new music collection shines through on every track of UP. The funding campaign was created by Berke and her co-producer Mike Davidson, who owns and operates Plaid Dog Studios in Boston, where UP was recorded. The album features top local Boston session musicians and was engineered by Bryan Fennelly. The cover art was done by local artist Dan Masi of Mayzee Works who has also designed a full comic book of art illustrating the story of the album and a limited edition twelve page booklet with lyrics and chords.
Shortly before starting her UP campaign, Berke returned to her home turf of Boston in 2015 after spending years living, working and playing in Portland, Oregon. She made an indelible impact on the music scene, working with the likes of David Friedlander (Prince) Josh Lava, Steve Watkins and Jarrod Lawson.
She had the good fortune of opening for legendary jazz organ player Dr. Lonnie Smith at PORTLAND'S SOUL'D OUT FESTIVAL at the Star Theater, during his 2013 tour. She collaborated with the Portland Youth Ballet, in 2013; the dancers performed choreographed pieces at the World Trade Center Theater while Berke performed THIS BRIGHT BEFORE live in its entirety.
Career highlights also include two residencies as a featured performer at the Kerry Center Hotel in Beijing and at the Intercontinental Hotel in Hong Kong. She spent a total of eight months in China, soaking up the culture and music while entertaining international guests on a nightly basis, an experience which increased her stamina as a performer. In addition she has been endorsed by KURZWEIL, wcj the world renowned keyboard company.
Journalists have described Berke as "a breath of fresh air," "truly an original" and called "her live performance...a dazzling showcase of her singing, writing, and playing." With her unique blend of jazz, soul and R&B, she has garnered comparisons to Steely Dan, Nina Simone, Emily King and Sara Bareilles.
Berke shares, "I feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to continue writing, recording and playing music with people who inspire me! Teaming up with my band has been an incredibly fun experience and I'm truly lucky to have the support of the local music scene along the way."
ABOUT NICOLE BERKE: Nicole Berke is a singer, songwriter, keyboardist and all-around music enthusiast. Berke's love of music comes from growing up in the Boston area with musician parents. She began singing before she could talk, started performing by the age of five, wrote her first song by the age of six and discovered an irresistible draw towards the piano at the age of seven. She has a deep love of travel and exploration and her music is based around personal relationships with a focus on the social commentary of the times. For more information visit: http://www.NicoleBerkeMusic.com.
ABOUT KEYMEDIA PUBLIC RELATIONS: Located in New York City, KeyMedia Public Relations is a results-driven, boutique PR firm and Production Company owned and operated by Denise Marsa. The company provides a full spectrum of services, ranging from creative and strategic to advisory.
Attention Listings: NICOLE BERKE UP CD RELEASE PARTY AND PERFORMANCE:
Where: The Burren, 247 Elm Street, Davis Square Somerville, MA (617) 776-6896
Date: Sunday, October 22, 2017
Time: Doors Open at 7PM - 7:30PM show
$12 tickets, with special guests
Press: To review UP please e-mail info@keymediapublicrelations.com for link to download. To review performance, please e-mail us no later than October 20. Thank you.
Maryanne Bertollo
***@keymediapublicrelations.com
Page Updated Last on: Sep 27, 2017