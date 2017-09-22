News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Grand Park Begins Presales at West Haven on Saturday, September 30
"Grand Park offers a variety of distinctive floorplans and home designs across its three communities,"
Set in Ontario Ranch, Grand Park offers three communities of single-family homes for sale. Eagle Rock offers four distinctive floorplans that range in size approximately between 1,676 to 2,459 square feet. Home shoppers will find three distinctive floorplans available at Pacific Crest with sizes ranging from 2,142 to 2,934 square feet. And at Sierra Peak, three floorplans are available ranging in size approximately between wcj 2,277 to 2,980 square feet.
Residents will also enjoy the many resort-style amenities that come with living in this masterplanned community. Among them are a gorgeous recreation center, which features a pool, spa, dog park, splash park, picnic area and more — all for resident use.
Every new Lennar home also comes with a high level of standard features through the Everything's Included® program. Homeowners will get items such as upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, home automation technology and energy-efficient features all at no additional cost.
Interested homeshoppers are encouraged to join Lennar's VIP program to be the first to be notified as information regarding events, opening and sales releases becomes available. This community is expected to Grand Open late fall. Until then, interested homeshoppers can visit the West Haven community, located at 3674 S. Dulisse Avenue in Ontario, to learn more. They can also call 866-203-0887 or visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse