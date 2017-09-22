 
News By Tag
* Lbi Region
* Southern Ocean Chamber
* Non Profit Forum
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ship Bottom
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
28272625242322

Southern Ocean Chamber announces November 29 free Non Profit Forum focused on Customer Engagement

Fall Non Profit Forum will be held at LBI Foundation of Arts & Sciences at 10am with presenter Tom Kelleher from Old Sturbridge Village
 
 
Southern Ocean Chamber offers non profit solutions to its members
Southern Ocean Chamber offers non profit solutions to its members
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lbi Region
* Southern Ocean Chamber
* Non Profit Forum

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Ship Bottom - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Events

SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - Sept. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce continues to provide non profit solutions for the region's organizations serving artistic, historic and social service needs of our community. Partnering with Ocean County Commission of Culture & Heritage the next Non Profit Forum is scheduled on November 29 beginning at 10am at the LBI Foundation of the Arts & Sciences at 120 Long Beach Blvd, Loveladies.  The topic of Customer and Audience Engagement addresses any non profit attempting to survive or thrive in the 21st century.  It will provide a deeper look at how to enhance the experience of your clientele and how to best convey your message.

The dynamic keynote speaker is Tom Kelleher who is currently the Historian and Curator of Mechanical Arts at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts.  In over thirty years at that premier living history museum, he has worked as historical interpreter, trainer, program coordinator, and manages wcj staff training. Tom has researched and developed dozens of programs, which he has presented at scores of museums, schools, and historical societies around the country. He is the recipient of the 2017 J.D. Hatch Award for excellence in the advancement of knowledge of early American crafts, trades and industry. Before entering the museum field, Tom taught social studies at the secondary level in Norwalk, Connecticut.  He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in history and education from Western Connecticut State College, and a Master's degree in history from the University of Connecticut. He will also share his experience on outreach for school trips, branding and generational impacts.

For almost a decade the Southern Ocean Chamber of Commerce has been providing the free non profit forums several times a year which bring together volunteer and staffed non profits to share ideas, calendars, and have generated collaborations that still continue. As always, Ocean County Culture & Heritage Commission will offer credit for recipients of the county art or history grants to be applied towards grant compliance. There is no fee for any member or non profit to attend, but RSVP is requested to the Southern Ocean Chamber office at 609 494 7211, email to info@sochamber.com or by stopping into their visitor center at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom. For more information please go to www.visitLBIregion.com or follow on social @southernocean and @lbiregion.
End
Source:
Email:***@sochamber.com Email Verified
Tags:Lbi Region, Southern Ocean Chamber, Non Profit Forum
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Ship Bottom - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share