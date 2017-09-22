News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Southern Ocean Chamber announces November 29 free Non Profit Forum focused on Customer Engagement
Fall Non Profit Forum will be held at LBI Foundation of Arts & Sciences at 10am with presenter Tom Kelleher from Old Sturbridge Village
The dynamic keynote speaker is Tom Kelleher who is currently the Historian and Curator of Mechanical Arts at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts. In over thirty years at that premier living history museum, he has worked as historical interpreter, trainer, program coordinator, and manages wcj staff training. Tom has researched and developed dozens of programs, which he has presented at scores of museums, schools, and historical societies around the country. He is the recipient of the 2017 J.D. Hatch Award for excellence in the advancement of knowledge of early American crafts, trades and industry. Before entering the museum field, Tom taught social studies at the secondary level in Norwalk, Connecticut. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in history and education from Western Connecticut State College, and a Master's degree in history from the University of Connecticut. He will also share his experience on outreach for school trips, branding and generational impacts.
For almost a decade the Southern Ocean Chamber of Commerce has been providing the free non profit forums several times a year which bring together volunteer and staffed non profits to share ideas, calendars, and have generated collaborations that still continue. As always, Ocean County Culture & Heritage Commission will offer credit for recipients of the county art or history grants to be applied towards grant compliance. There is no fee for any member or non profit to attend, but RSVP is requested to the Southern Ocean Chamber office at 609 494 7211, email to info@sochamber.com or by stopping into their visitor center at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom. For more information please go to www.visitLBIregion.com or follow on social @southernocean and @lbiregion.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse