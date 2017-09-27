News By Tag
An Ozark Culinary History: Northwest Arkansas Traditions from Corn Dodgers to Squirrel Meatloaf
Local author Erin Rowe will be available to sign copies of book
Northwest Arkansas' High South cuisine is replete with nostalgia, fresh ingredients, tall tales and rural roots. In the 1890s, Ozark apples fed the nation. Welch's Concord grapes grew in Arkansas vineyards. Local poultry king, Tyson, still satisfies America's chicken craving. Discover timeless Ozark traditions in the realms of forest, farm and table. Local chef turned author Erin Rowe recounts her culinary adventures stomping grapes, canning hominy, picking Muscadines, gathering wild watercress and tracking honeybees. Featuring fifty heirloom recipes dating as far back as the early 1800s, this delectable narrative is sure to whet your curiosity and appetite. An Ozark Culinary History celebrates it all, from chow-chow to moonshine.
About wcj the Author:
Erin Rowe was raised in charming Siloam Springs, Arkansas. She attended Maui Culinary Academy but mostly learned by trial and error, cooking her way through the infamous Joy of Cooking. She first wrote about food penning restaurant reviews for Maui No Ka 'Oi magazine. When not catering house parties and cooking for her adventurous husband, Alex, she can be found eating basil pesto, collecting passport stamps or reading through a British classic over a good cup of coffee.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
261 N 26th
Rogers, AR 72756
When: Saturday, September 30th, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
An Ozark Culinary History: Northwest Arkansas Traditions from Corn Dodgers to Squirrel Meatloaf
by Erin Rowe
ISBN: 9781467136082
$21.99 | 160 pp. | paperback
