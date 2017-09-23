Through the eyes of an artist – Boldomatic and Ello send artists to Cambodia. How-to example of empowering & rewarding creators for a cause Hannes Schmid, Boldomatic and Ello partner to raise awareness for the non-profit Smiling Gecko initiative. In a global campaign, the independent Social Media Networks are asking their creative communities to portrait the work and impact of the NGO. Selected artists will be sponsored to travel to Cambodia. The artwork they bring back will be showcased at the "Concerned Photography" exhibition, under the patronage of Hannes Schmid. 1 2 3 4 5 Smiling Gecko Cambodia Smiling Gecko Cambodia Hannes Schmid Boldomatic -Word poetry Boldomatic Logo ZURICH, Switzerland - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The creative brief and call for submission launches on OCT 1st and will run for thirty days on both networks: "Submit your work for a chance to travel to Cambodia for the Smiling Gecko initiative and show in an exhibition."



and "We believe that by empowering and rewarding today's creators with visibility, influence and professional opportunity that we can embolden a generation of talent."



This time we harness the power of our communities' collaboration for



The campaign is under the patronage of international renown Swiss photographer Hannes Schmid, who initiated Smiling Gecko in 2012. He provides the stage for the selected artists and features their work in his "Concerned Photography" exhibition, which runs until FEB4th at the Liechtenstein Landesmuseum in Vaduz.



"To change the world, you need to be able to think freely and be creative. This will lead to innovation and a new way of thinking. Artist are known for this." - Hannes Schmid



We are grateful for our generous sponsors, who fund the artists travelling to Cambodia.



Interested in becoming a sponsor? With more companies or individuals pitching in, more artists will get the chance to contribute with their work and help Smiling Gecko and the thousands of families that SG supports every day.



About Smiling Gecko



Since the middle of the last century, Cambodia has been ravaged by decades of civil war and suffered terribly during the Vietnam war and the terror regime of the Khmer Rouge. As a consequence, Cambodia is now one of the poorest countries in the world. In its capital Phnom Penh alone, tens of thousands of children live on the streets, suffering hunger, illness and abuse. To provide these children and their families with a life in decency, we need to provide help on the ground.



In recent years, Smiling Gecko has been able do a lot of good through their projects. Apart from providing direct aid and supporting other NGOs, Smiling Gecko focuses on fighting the causes of poverty and helping people to help themselves. In the meantime, Smiling Gecko Cambodia has developed into wcj a social start-up company, based on six intertwined pillars (agriculture, production, trade, industry and tourism, as well as education) that should contribute to a self-sustaining unit in the mid-term future.



About Boldomatic



Boldomatic is all about words and the people who create and share them. Founded in 2012 in Zurich, Boldomatic offers a platform and community for creative writers to share their shameless, partially offensive yet strangely profound thoughts. Brands have the possibility to engage the creative writer community through meaningful missions. Let's conquer the world with words.



About Ello



Ello is The Creators Network, a socially powered publishing and collaboration platform supporting a global community of artists. Founded in 2013 by a small group of art & design professionals, Ello provides a creative oasis for artists and their fans while empowering artist brand collaboration via our Artist Invites program. Our goal as both product and brand has always been, and remains, to deliver creators visibility, influence and opportunity. Creators first.



About Hannes Schmid



Born in Zurich in 1946, Hannes Schmid is today one of the most important photo-artists in Switzerland. Continuing journeys took him around the world, where he developed his own characteristic visual language as an advertising, fashion and freelance photographer, characterized by personal ties to the objects. Hannes Schmid achieved worldwide fame with his staging of the iconic cowboy - the Marlboro Man. Legendary is his collection of over 70,000 photos of the biggest rock stars. In more recent times, Hannes Schmid has also attracted attention with his photographs and photorealistic art. And since 2012 he has been involved in humanitarian activities for children and families in Cambodia, one of the poorest countries in the world, with the non-profit association Smiling Gecko. As a social entrepreneur Hannes Schmid has the vision to create the exemplary model of a functioning, rural community, which works autonomously after a start-up period.



Campaign sponsors



Prakriti Ltd. invests in and supports a variety of projects from many different sectors, with a large emphasis on real estate projects. For those projects, Prakriti works as an interface with the capital market and mainly supports the raising of capital.



