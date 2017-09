Ujamaa Place Announces Host Committee For Nonviolence365 Training Coming To The Twin Cities

Dr. Bernice A. King, youngest daughter of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, will facilitate Nonviolence 365 Training with her team from The King Center on October 10 -11, 2017 at the MLK Center in St. Paul, MN

-- Nonviolence365 presented by Ujamaa Place, released the names of its distinguished host committee recently, proudly serving as ambassadors for the upcoming training based on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s nonviolent teachings and methodology. Co-Chairs Otis Zanders and Ramsey County Commissioner Toni Carter thanked the committee for their commitment in addressing violence in the Twin Cities on a recent call. Themembers areOtis Zanders - President/CEO, Ujamaa PlaceToni Carter - Ramsey County CommissionerRuby Azurdia-Lee - President, Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio (CLUES)Diane Binns – President NAACP Saint PaulMary K. Boyd, Co-Founder Everybody's In, Ujamaa Place Board MemberMayor Chris Coleman - City of St. Paul, MinnesotaNona E. Ferguson - Amherst H. Wilder FoundationElaine Gillespie - ARTS-Us Board MemberChief John Harrington - Police Chief, Metro TransitMuneer Karcher-Ramos – Executive Director, Saint Paul Promise NeighborhoodDr. Charles P. Morgan - President/CEO, Union Gospel Mission Twin CitiesJonathan Palmer - Executive Director, Hallie Q. Brown / Martin Luther King CenterMonique Linder - Founder, OMG Media SolutionsRep. Ilhan Omar - Minnesota House of RepresentativesSondra Samuels - President, Northside Achievement ZoneAlexis Walstad – President, Karen Organization of MinnesotaWokie Weah – President, Youthprise"In addition to thanking the host committee for their leadership and innovative ideas, Ujamaa Place wcj humbly gives thanks to our sponsors, Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities and Hallie Q. Brown Community Center, as well as our community partners for being change leaders in fighting for the most marginalized members of society by standing up to violence in all forms – physically, economically, educationally and culturally,"said Otis Zanders, CEO of Ujamaa Place.On October 10 – 11, 2017, a group of 130 men will experience a life transforming 2-day certification education and training facilitated by Dr. Bernice A. King and her team from The King Center. Nonviolence 365™ Education and Training is a critical step in the "Pilgrimage to Nonviolence,"in which people embrace and actualize nonviolence as a lifestyle. It will empower participants to have a posture of nonviolence in their thinking, speaking and acting. It also serves as a mechanism for changing the way individuals approach problems, conflict, tension, violence and differences by providing a holistic means for responding in a nonviolent manner. The program provides character education within the modules that convey Dr. King's philosophy, perspectives and leadership style.Ujamaa Place serves men who have had involvement with the criminal justice system. Most have grown up in systemic poverty and have lived a life of survival in families that often don't have what most would describe as basic needs. Nonviolence365 certification gives Ujamaa men another tool in their toolkit. Ujamaa Place has a limited number of scholarships available to offset the full $500.00 per student cost. These scholarships are issued on a pre-registration first come, first serve basis. To qualify for the scholarship the participant(s) must 1) be between the ages of 16 – 25, 2) have a vested interest in making change in our society, and 3) be committed to attending the entirety of the two-day Nonviolence365™training. More information is available at: ujamaaplace.org###About Ujamaa PlaceThe vision of Ujamaa Place is to foster development of young African American men to become strong, responsible, employed, educated and financially stable men and fathers, who provide and contribute productively to their family and community. More information at: http://www.ujamaaplace.org About The King CenterEstablished in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King, The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change ("The King Center") has been a global destination, resource center and community institution for over a quarter century. Nearly a million people each year make pilgrimage to the National Historic Site to learn, be inspired and pay their respects to Dr. King's legacy. More information at: http://www.thekingcenter.org