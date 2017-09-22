Country(s)
Ujamaa Place Announces Host Committee For Nonviolence365 Training Coming To The Twin Cities
Dr. Bernice A. King, youngest daughter of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, will facilitate Nonviolence 365 Training with her team from The King Center on October 10 -11, 2017 at the MLK Center in St. Paul, MN
CO-CHAIRS
Otis Zanders - President/CEO, Ujamaa Place
Toni Carter - Ramsey County Commissioner
MEMBERS
Ruby Azurdia-Lee - President, Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio (CLUES)
Diane Binns – President NAACP Saint Paul
Mary K. Boyd, Co-Founder Everybody's In, Ujamaa Place Board Member
Mayor Chris Coleman - City of St. Paul, Minnesota
Nona E. Ferguson - Amherst H. Wilder Foundation
Elaine Gillespie - ARTS-Us Board Member
Chief John Harrington - Police Chief, Metro Transit
Muneer Karcher-Ramos – Executive Director, Saint Paul Promise Neighborhood
Dr. Charles P. Morgan - President/CEO, Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities
Jonathan Palmer - Executive Director, Hallie Q. Brown / Martin Luther King Center
Monique Linder - Founder, OMG Media Solutions
Rep. Ilhan Omar - Minnesota House of Representatives
Sondra Samuels - President, Northside Achievement Zone
Alexis Walstad – President, Karen Organization of Minnesota
Wokie Weah – President, Youthprise
"In addition to thanking the host committee for their leadership and innovative ideas, Ujamaa Place wcj humbly gives thanks to our sponsors, Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities and Hallie Q. Brown Community Center, as well as our community partners for being change leaders in fighting for the most marginalized members of society by standing up to violence in all forms – physically, economically, educationally and culturally,"
On October 10 – 11, 2017, a group of 130 men will experience a life transforming 2-day certification education and training facilitated by Dr. Bernice A. King and her team from The King Center. Nonviolence 365™ Education and Training is a critical step in the "Pilgrimage to Nonviolence,"
Ujamaa Place serves men who have had involvement with the criminal justice system. Most have grown up in systemic poverty and have lived a life of survival in families that often don't have what most would describe as basic needs. Nonviolence365 certification gives Ujamaa men another tool in their toolkit. Ujamaa Place has a limited number of scholarships available to offset the full $500.00 per student cost. These scholarships are issued on a pre-registration first come, first serve basis. To qualify for the scholarship the participant(
About Ujamaa Place
The vision of Ujamaa Place is to foster development of young African American men to become strong, responsible, employed, educated and financially stable men and fathers, who provide and contribute productively to their family and community. More information at:http://www.ujamaaplace.org
About The King Center
Established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King, The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change ("The King Center") has been a global destination, resource center and community institution for over a quarter century. Nearly a million people each year make pilgrimage to the National Historic Site to learn, be inspired and pay their respects to Dr. King's legacy. More information at: http://www.thekingcenter.org
Monique Linder
OMG Media Solutions
***@omgdigitalmediasolutions.com
