 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
28272625242322

Ujamaa Place Announces Host Committee For Nonviolence365 Training Coming To The Twin Cities

Dr. Bernice A. King, youngest daughter of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, will facilitate Nonviolence 365 Training with her team from The King Center on October 10 -11, 2017 at the MLK Center in St. Paul, MN
 
NV365_UPpresent300x250
NV365_UPpresent300x250
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Sept. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Nonviolence365 presented by Ujamaa Place, released the names of its distinguished host committee recently, proudly serving as ambassadors for the upcoming training based on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s nonviolent teachings and methodology. Co-Chairs Otis Zanders and Ramsey County Commissioner Toni Carter thanked the committee for their commitment in addressing violence in the Twin Cities on a recent call.  The Nonviolence365 Host Committee 2017 members are:

CO-CHAIRS
Otis Zanders - President/CEO, Ujamaa Place
Toni Carter - Ramsey County Commissioner

MEMBERS
Ruby Azurdia-Lee - President, Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio (CLUES)
Diane Binns – President NAACP Saint Paul
Mary K. Boyd, Co-Founder Everybody's In, Ujamaa Place Board Member
Mayor Chris Coleman - City of St. Paul, Minnesota
Nona E. Ferguson - Amherst H. Wilder Foundation
Elaine Gillespie - ARTS-Us Board Member
 Chief John Harrington - Police Chief, Metro Transit
Muneer Karcher-Ramos – Executive Director, Saint Paul Promise Neighborhood
 Dr. Charles P. Morgan - President/CEO, Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities
 Jonathan Palmer - Executive Director, Hallie Q. Brown / Martin Luther King Center
Monique Linder - Founder, OMG Media Solutions
Rep. Ilhan Omar - Minnesota House of Representatives
Sondra Samuels - President, Northside Achievement Zone
 Alexis Walstad – President, Karen Organization of Minnesota
Wokie Weah – President, Youthprise

"In addition to thanking the host committee for their leadership and innovative ideas, Ujamaa Place wcj humbly gives thanks to our sponsors, Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities and Hallie Q. Brown Community Center, as well as our community partners for being change leaders in fighting for the most marginalized members of society by standing up to violence in all forms – physically, economically, educationally and culturally," said Otis Zanders, CEO of Ujamaa Place.

On October 10 – 11, 2017, a group of 130 men will experience a life transforming 2-day certification education and training facilitated by Dr. Bernice A. King and her team from The King Center.  Nonviolence 365™ Education and Training is a critical step in the "Pilgrimage to Nonviolence," in which people embrace and actualize nonviolence as a lifestyle.  It will empower participants to have a posture of nonviolence in their thinking, speaking and acting. It also serves as a mechanism for changing the way individuals approach problems, conflict, tension, violence and differences by providing a holistic means for responding in a nonviolent manner.  The program provides character education within the modules that convey Dr. King's philosophy, perspectives and leadership style.

Ujamaa Place serves men who have had involvement with the criminal justice system.  Most have grown up in systemic poverty and have lived a life of survival in families that often don't have what most would describe as basic needs. Nonviolence365 certification gives Ujamaa men another tool in their toolkit. Ujamaa Place has a limited number of scholarships available to offset the full $500.00 per student cost. These scholarships are issued on a pre-registration first come, first serve basis. To qualify for the scholarship the participant(s) must 1) be between the ages of 16 – 25, 2) have a vested interest in making change in our society, and 3) be committed to attending the entirety of the two-day Nonviolence365™ training.  More information is available at: ujamaaplace.org

###

About Ujamaa Place

The vision of Ujamaa Place is to foster development of young African American men to become strong, responsible, employed, educated and financially stable men and fathers, who provide and contribute productively to their family and community.  More information at:http://www.ujamaaplace.org

About The King Center

Established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King, The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change ("The King Center") has been a global destination, resource center and community institution for over a quarter century. Nearly a million people each year make pilgrimage to the National Historic Site to learn, be inspired and pay their respects to Dr. King's legacy.  More information at: http://www.thekingcenter.org

Contact
Monique Linder
OMG Media Solutions
***@omgdigitalmediasolutions.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12667174/1
End
Source:Ujamaa Place
Email:***@omgdigitalmediasolutions.com Email Verified
Tags:Nonviolence365, The King Center, Ujamaa Place
Industry:Education
Location:Saint Paul - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
OMG Media Solutions News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share