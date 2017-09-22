 
Industry News





"The Survivor" An Official Selection At The Apocalypse Later International Fantastic Film Festival

The sci-fi indie to be shown as a part of the festival's closing short line-up
 
 
PHOENIX - Sept. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Saga Flight Entertainment's "The Survivor: A Tale From The Nearscape" is going to be screened as an official selection at the Apocalypse Later International Fantastic Film Festival at the Phoenix Center for the Arts.

The first set will begin at 10.00 PM and the event, which will screen three features and four sets of short films, in addition with Q&As with filmmakers in attendance, will wrap up by 11 PM.

The film serves as a harrowing warning of what the future may hold, exploring a plethora of themes, including fracking, child abuse, climate change, mass surveillance, corrupt law enforcement and economic inequality.

To date, the indie film won "Best Sci-Fi" at the Festigious International Film Festival and at the Top Shorts Online Film Festival. It will also be screened at the upcoming Milwaukee Film Festival.

More details about wcj the film are available at www.SurvivorTheFilm.com. Information about the festival can be found on www.apocalypselaterempire.com.

About Apocalypse Later International Fantastic Film Festival

Founded by Hal C. F. Astell, the Apocalypse Later International Fantastic Film Festival is a dedicated annual genre film festival in Phoenix.

About Saga Flight Entertainment:

Saga Flight strives to foster creativity across all mediums and to develop cinematic experiences that engage viewers in an insightful, interactive way; aiming to create "stories with purpose."

