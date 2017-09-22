News By Tag
Reliance Defence renamed to Reliance Naval and Engineering
Reliance Defence and Engineering which is controlled by Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure has been renamed to Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited (RNEL).
The company was acquired by Reliance Group in 2016 with a controlling stake when it was called the Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering and changed the name to Reliance Defence and Engineering. wcj The company's acquisition facilitated Reliance Group's production of all types of surface ships and submarines with total assets of ₹10,000 crore at that time.
Within a year's operation, the company obtained 27 industrial licenses, which will help the company contribute to defence platforms. It has also submitted bids for orders amounting to ₹30,000 crore for the Landing Platform Dock (LPD) and Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) contracts for the Indian Navy, with the bids expected to be opened this month.
The company also owns one of the largest dry docks with a large ship building and repair facility. Its parent company Reliance Infrastructure is part of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group portfolio, which includes Reliance Capital, Reliance Power and Reliance Communications.
Refrence link: http://www.relianceada.com/
