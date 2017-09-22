 
News By Tag
* Reliance Energy
* Reliance Insurance
* Reliance Power India
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
28272625242322


Reliance Defence renamed to Reliance Naval and Engineering

Reliance Defence and Engineering which is controlled by Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure has been renamed to Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited (RNEL).
 
DELHI, India - Sept. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Reliance Defence and Engineering which is controlled by Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure has been renamed to Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited (RNEL). The renaming comes after the company announced that it wanted to shift wanted to shift its focus to the building capabilities for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. The name also highlights the company's aims to become a leading manufacturer and supplier of ships, advanced weapon platforms and related equipment.

The company was acquired by Reliance Group in 2016 with a controlling stake when it was called the Pipavav  Defence and Offshore Engineering and changed the name to Reliance Defence and Engineering. wcj The company's acquisition facilitated Reliance Group's production of all types of surface ships and submarines with total assets of ₹10,000 crore at that time.

Within a year's operation, the company obtained 27 industrial licenses, which will help the company contribute to defence platforms. It has also submitted bids for orders amounting to ₹30,000 crore for the Landing Platform Dock (LPD) and Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) contracts for the Indian Navy, with the bids expected to be opened this month.

The company also owns one of the largest dry docks with a large ship building and repair facility. Its parent company Reliance Infrastructure is part of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group portfolio, which includes Reliance Capital, Reliance Power and Reliance Communications.

Refrence link: http://www.relianceada.com/ada/index.html
End
Source:Reliance Group
Email:***@repindia.com Email Verified
Tags:Reliance Energy, Reliance Insurance, Reliance Power India
Industry:Business
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Business PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share