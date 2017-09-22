News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ImarticusLive Webinar on Trading
Imarticus Learning offers a lucrative opportunity, which could have been a part of every finance aspirant's dream. With its free webinar on how the world of trading works, we hope to bridge the gap between reality and aspirations.
Date: 10th -12th October
Time: 6.00 P.M – 7.00 P.M
Venue: Online
Highlights
While riddled with many misconceptions and skewed perceptions, the field of trading is quite unique and radical in its own way. These traders are professionals who don't just happen to be technical experts but have a skillset that is actually wielded like a magic wand especially when it comes to finding out and delivering the best insights in order to help their clients achieve maximum amounts of profits. So if you happen to be a finance aspirant contemplating your entry in this field, then you can very well accelerate your effort with this amazing yet insightful webinar on trading brought to you by Imarticus Learning.
This webinar would be divided into two parts, the highlights of the same can be found below:
Webinar #1: Trading: All you need to know
Like the name suggests, this webinar will be about everything you have ever wanted to know about the inner and the outer kinks of the world of trading and its various operations.
The agenda for the same will be
· Industry Landscape
· Career Progress in the trading role
· What "Global Markets by MCX" is all about
Webinar #2: Trade wcj like a Pro
Once you are done with the basics, it's time to take flight. This is what the webinar will teach you by making you experience the life of a trader or more likely a day in the trader's life, all through the state of the art software systems.
The agenda for this would be:
· Set up a trading account
· Gear up to trade
· Experience a day on a trading floor- Live Trading on Global Markets
For more information related to this please visit: http://imarticus1.viewpage.co/
About Imarticus Learning
Imarticus Learning is an esteemed professional training institute offering a number of courses in the field of Finance and Analytics. With offerings in the field of Investment Banking, Financial Modelling, M&A and a number of data analytics tools like SAS Programming, R Programming, Hadoop and so on.
Contact
Joy Parekh
***@imarticus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse