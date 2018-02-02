 
Agenda released for Network Centric Warfare 2018

Registration is now open for SMi's Network Centric Warfare conference which will take place on 1-2 February 2018 in Rome, Italy.
 
 
LONDON, England - Sept. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group has released the agenda for its Network Centric Warfare 2018 Conference. The programme and registration is live on www.netcentric-warfare.com/prlog.

As militaries continue to operate in increasingly complex and asymmetrical environments, effective communications and system interoperability has become more critical to ensure forces remain agile and versatile.

Network Centric Warfare 2018 will provide a platform to address challenges and issues surrounding the demand for modernisation and digitisation of information, the growing need for interoperability within communication systems, and procurement for technological advancements of military assets.

In addition, the event will capture key updates to the network-centric programmes, including the UK's BATCIS-MORPHEUS programmes and Italy's FORZA NEC as it moves to production stage in 2018.

With aims of providing delegates with the latest updates and insights on this significant topic, this year's event will showcase:

• A dedicated focus on the interaction between land and air units within network enabled operations

• Sessions from the British Army BATCIS programme, Italian Army, Italian Navy, US Army Europe, NATO, and other leading experts on the latest wcj technological developments within the network enabled domain

• Essential briefings on the digitisation of battlespace through proliferation of network enabled systems

• Meet and network with military and industry decision makers in communication system interoperability

• Explore how digital fires within joint operations will revolutionise military resource capability

The speaker line-up will deliberate how various NEC programmes can impact operational effectiveness and help optimise the future of tactical warfare. Featured speakers and experts include the Italian Army, Italian Navy, UK Ministry of Defence, DISA Europe, US Army Europe, NATO Shape, Royal Netherlands Air Force, DSTL and many more.

For more information, visit can be found on www.netcentric-warfare.com/prlog.

There is currently a £400 Early Bird offer available for bookings done by 31st October.

Network Centric Warfare 2018
1-2 February 2018
Crowne Plaza Hotel St Peter's Spa, Rome, Italy

---- END ----

For sponsorship packages contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk. For delegate enquiries contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 207 827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries, contact Honey de Gracia on +44 20 7827 6102 or zgale@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
Tags:Military Communications, Network Centric Warfare, forza NEC
Industry:Defense
Location:London - England - England
Subject:Events
