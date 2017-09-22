News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AsteriskService announced Dynamic IVR Solution for Advertising Agencies
It helps organizations gain a competitive edge through enhanced brand reputation. Companies can significantly improve the caller experience through bespoke IVR solutions.
AsteriskService, a leading VoIP solution provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, has gained fame in serving the global clientele with premium business communication solutions using Asterisk platform. The company has recently announced dynamic IVR solution for advertising agencies. Speaking on this occasion, a spokesperson at AsteriskService shared his thoughts about developing dynamic IVR software especially for ad agencies with these words: "Dynamic IVR builder can enable companies to offer a secure and enhanced customer experience. It speaks to the callers and assists them in reaching the right department for resolving their queries. Now, if we look at the advertising agency's tasks, they have unique business requirements. From queries to feedback, the ad agencies can get the valuable data from their customers and stakeholders. Agencies can offer a 24/7 access to the customers with our dynamic IVR solutions. Agencies can also create wcj multi-level IVR menus and various audio prompts with our customized dynamic IVR builder."
Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Krunal Patel, AVP-Sales at Ecosmob gave a synopsis of noteworthy features and benefits of dynamic IVR softwaredesigned by keeping ad agencies' requirements in mind: "Advertising companies witness challenges and tremendous competition. Our dynamic solution can facilitate them with the number of prompts, menus, and levels for offering a pleasant user experience. It enhances the efficiency and assists agencies to achieve the customer service goals. Bespoke IVR software designed by AsteriskService can connect to multiple servers while offering basic functions like recording, scheduling, and DID number support. In a way, our IVR solutions boost the usability of IVR and increase productivity while eliminating waiting time and enhancing customer experience."
The spokesperson also shared his thoughts about why AsteriskService is preferable for IVR solution: " We understand the importance of customer service and the impact of cost efficiency for the company while serving the global clientele since almost a decade. Our dynamic custom IVR builder can take the customer service to the next level. Advertising companies can get the most from this useful tool and take the step toward customer service automation and integrate our software with various types of databases. In a way, our IVR solutions ensure high RoI and minimum cost of communication for the ad companies.
AsteriskService offers customer-centric VoIP solutions at competitive rates. Visit the page (https://www.asteriskservice.com/
Contact
AsteriskService
***@ecosmob.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse