News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Drugshoppe's Project Triplico Yields Preliminary Antibiotic Activity
Lead antimicrobials in Project TRIPLICO originated from an internal study at Drugshoppe, identified within just 90 days spending less than $50K in project costs. This represents a remarkable increase in efficiency compared to industry norms, contrasted against millions of dollars in grant funding that has been spent developing less effective agents for the same target. As Drugshoppe works to widen their development pipeline, the continued success of Drugshoppe's proprietary computer-accelerated design process shows exciting promise for reducing the costs of new medicines.
One of earliest programs to enter Drugshoppe's pipeline, Project TRIPLICO joins several other drug development programs spanning a wide range of disease areas. Drugshoppe operates these projects in parallel, and is able to manage such a diverse portfolio by licensing projects out to pharmaceutical partners at the preclinical stage, an unorthodox approach within the industry. By exiting prior to the FDA process, Drugshoppe is able to generate returns on a short time scale while avoiding the enormous expense and high failure rate of clinical trials.
If you are interested in Drugshoppe as a potential partner or investment, please contact Erol Bakkalbasi at erol@dsdrugdesign.com.
http://www.dsdrugdesign.com
Contact
Erol Bakkalbasi
***@dsdrugdesign.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse