Drugshoppe's Project Triplico Yields Preliminary Antibiotic Activity

Erol Bakkalbasi

***@dsdrugdesign.com Erol Bakkalbasi

-- Drugshoppe's flagship antibiotic program - termed Project TRIPLICO - has recently made a critical step forward. A lead molecule derivative has shown preliminary antimicrobial activity. Corwin Miller, the Chief Scientific Officer, commented, "We are happy to see these promising test results and look forward to preparing additional derivatives with improved pharmacological properties."After initial R&D for the project showed potential, Drugshoppe partnered with experts at Rice University and Texas A&M to advance the program, having already submitted a collaborative grant around the project. The class of compounds under development in this project has further been the subject of a provisional patent filing, with the potential wcj of being developed into a new class of antibiotics efficacious against today's multi-drug resistant superbugs.Lead antimicrobials in Project TRIPLICO originated from an internal study at Drugshoppe, identified within just 90 days spending less than $50K in project costs. This represents a remarkable increase in efficiency compared to industry norms, contrasted against millions of dollars in grant funding that has been spent developing less effective agents for the same target. As Drugshoppe works to widen their development pipeline, the continued success of Drugshoppe's proprietary computer-accelerated design process shows exciting promise for reducing the costs of new medicines.One of earliest programs to enter Drugshoppe's pipeline, Project TRIPLICO joins several other drug development programs spanning a wide range of disease areas. Drugshoppe operates these projects in parallel, and is able to manage such a diverse portfolio by licensing projects out to pharmaceutical partners at the preclinical stage, an unorthodox approach within the industry. By exiting prior to the FDA process, Drugshoppe is able to generate returns on a short time scale while avoiding the enormous expense and high failure rate of clinical trials.If you are interested in Drugshoppe as a potential partner or investment, please contact Erol Bakkalbasi at erol@dsdrugdesign.com.