The Official GS BOYZ is proud to Announce a New Album Release and a New Tour!
The Official GS BOYZ announces the release of their new single "Off Top" from their new album "Designer Boomerang" which will be supported by a National Tour starting in January 2018.
Slizz & Marc D say, "We are excited to bring the follow up to our hits The Stanky Legg and Booty Dew. We are excited to present our new album, 'Designer Boomerang' to the world. " The Official GS Boyz are calling all #GSBoyzCrew members who loved the Stanky Legg all over the United States and the World to get their dance on to our new single Off Top. The Official GS Boyz are kicking off a dance contest for a cameo in the upcoming #OffTop video. To enter this dance contest going on now, all you have to do is film your best dance routine to the hit song Off Top and email the video link to gsboyz@theseoqueen.net.
You should get hype because your dance routine can win you a cameo in our upcoming video #OFFTOP. If you don't dance, you can still win a meet and greet by becoming a member of the Official GS Boyz Street Team. If you want to be the eyes and ears of the Official GS Boyz and a part of their crew you can email gsboyz@theseoqueen.net with your name, email, phone number and IG handle and you can become a part of the Official GS Boyz Crew.
We are excited about kicking off our world tour in the United States, but we need your help in spreading the word about the communities and concerts that we will be in. Please like the Official GS Boyz Tour on all social Media, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at GSBoyzTour. Like us on all social media channels.
How to enter the Official GS Boyz Dance contest:
Step 1: Like this Instagram page @gsboyzofficial214 And @gsboyztour
Step 2: Record a video dancing to Off Top. Purchase the single here: https://goo.gl/
Step 3: Submit dance video link to gsboyz@theseoqueen.net
The Official GS Boyz are a Hip Hop group from Arlington, TX, whose debut single, "Stanky wcj Legg," spawned a popular dance in 2009. The GS Boyz was founded in 2005 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, currently, the Official GS Boyz is comprised of Slizz (Keithian Cherry), Marc D (Marcus Dinkins). At the beginning the GS Boyz built a fan base with a series of regional hits including "Hit the G-Spot," "Twisted," "He Don't Deserve You," and "First Time." Their big break came with "Stanky Legg," however, which spawned a popular dance and led to a recording contract with rapper Yung Joc's label, Swagg Team Entertainment, in association with Jive Records. Released nationally as a commercial single in early 2009, "Stanky Legg" was especially popular on video music channel BET, where the video for the song topped the 106 & Park countdown in February. A remix of the song featuring Trina was also released commercially.
Contact
Chris Black
The Official GS Boyz Manager
gsboyz@theseoqueen.net
Page Updated Last on: Sep 27, 2017