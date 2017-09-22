Atlanta Soprano to Audition for Young Artist Program

Kayla Harriott Soprano

-- Kayla Harriott, a lyric soprano, has been invited to audition for the Gerdine Young Artists Program with the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. Auditions for the prestigious program began earlier this month in Saint Louis and have been held in cities around the country. Harriott's audition will be in New York, the final city, with the preliminary round beginning September 28, 2017."I am so proud of her," stated Harriott's vocal coach Indra Thomas. Training with Thomas for over two years, Harriott recently took home second place honors during the National Student Audition Competition, presented at the National Association of Teachers of Singing in Boulder, Colorado.The Opera Theatre of Saint Louis was founded in the spring of 1976 by a small group of opera lovers determined to bring festival-quality opera to the St. Louis area. Since that time, the company has presented 25 world premieres and 24 American premieres with all its show performed in English or with English subtitles.If selected, Harriott will advance here career as Gerdine Young Artists are afforded in depth coaching, wcj appearances in solo settings in various educational outreach presentations, and participation in master classes with established artists. Harriott was selected from a pool of applicants from around the country. There will be two rounds of auditions which will be held at the Opera America National Opera Center. The final round will be held on Sunday, October 1About Kayla HarriottKayla Harriott is a classically trained lyric soprano. She has been studying privately for several years. In addition to performances in various operas, she also performs for private clients for weddings, anniversaries, and other special occasions. She has participated in The National Association of Teachers of Singing Competition from 2011-2017 where she has placed first in state competition each year. She is currently studying at Georgia State University in the School of Music.About the Gerdine Young Artist ProgramNamed for Opera Theatre of St. Louis' founding board chairman, Leigh Gerdine, and his wife Aliceoffers emerging young singers professional experience in carefully selected repertoire. Along with the choral responsibilities in the season, the participants also sing supporting roles and/or cover leading and featured roles in mainstage productions.