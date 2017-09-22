News By Tag
The All You Can Eat Book Feeds Business Rich and Cash Poor
Kevin Howell unleashes financial essentials for today's small businesses and startups
"Your body will tell you when it's starving and so will your business. It is nearly impossible for a business to flourish without a sound culture of measurement."
All You Can Eat (ISBN: 978-0-692-94639-
On September 27, 2017, Howell will also introduce The AYCE Network, an interactive resource for business professionals. Financial Fitness requires discipline and a determined Howell has begun partnering with dominant voices in today's state of business. Financial, technology and business influencers will have an opportunity to register and share the AYCE mindset on a global platform.
Learn more in this brief video: https://youtu.be/
The All You Can Eat book release and networking event will take place September 27, 2017 at Katra Lounge, 217 Bowery, New York, NY 10002 from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Over the next 70-days, one dollar from each paperback sale will go towards the Hurricane Relief efforts in Howell's native Caribbean and other impacted areas. To RSVP and/or order your copy of All You Can Eat visit (www.aycenetwork.com).
About Kevin Howell, MBA: Howell is a serial entrepreneur, adjunct professor, and small business owner. He is a trained accountant with over 20 years of experience and education in accounting and finance. He serves as the CEO and founder of the Anchor Group, GO Caribbean, and The AYCE Network. Howell has trained over 2,000 business owners in New York City and the Caribbean over the past eight years in several areas of business management. His mission is to change how entrepreneurs and business managers measure, monitor and advance the financial health of their businesses.
