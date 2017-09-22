 
Industry News





The All You Can Eat Book Feeds Business Rich and Cash Poor

Kevin Howell unleashes financial essentials for today's small businesses and startups
 
 
All You Can Eat Author Kevin Howell, MBA
NEW YORK - Sept. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Kevin Howell, MBA launches All You Can Eat, his highly-anticipated financial guide at Katra Lounge. The release debuts as access to capital and investors diversely broaden our economic landscape. Despite this growth, or because of it, many small businesses and startups lack their desired cash flow; they're starving! The new power-packed guide, offers businesses a healthier lifestyle in order to thrive. All You Can Eat (AYCE) captures the 10 essentials of financial management in an easy and digestible structure.  Discover quick tips on how to take control of costs, risks, business cash flows, returns and safeguarding business assets.

"Your body will tell you when it's starving and so will your business. It is nearly impossible for a business to flourish without a sound culture of measurement."warns Howell. One of the top 5 reasons for the failure of most small businesses is poor financial management and questionable accounting practices. This book clearly unlocks the warning signs for sluggish and mediocre performance, loss of stakeholder and investor confidence and in some cases, the slow death march of a new business.

All You Can Eat (ISBN: 978-0-692-94639-8), published by AYCE Group, is compact with only 256 pages of real-business application, Fitness Workouts, Fitness Nuggets, and Fitness Trackers, in addition to a comprehensive glossary and a sample financial analysis.  Discover a wide range of topics from revenue and cash management, profit, financial analysis, capital raising, risk management  credit management, projections, wcj business valuation and taxes.  It's time to feast with optimism!

On September 27, 2017, Howell will also introduce The AYCE Network, an interactive resource for business professionals.  Financial Fitness requires discipline and a determined Howell has begun partnering with dominant voices in today's state of business. Financial, technology and business influencers will have an opportunity to register and share the AYCE mindset on a global platform.

Learn more in this brief video: https://youtu.be/2nUpf9cw3ug



The All You Can Eat book release and networking event will take place September 27, 2017 at Katra Lounge, 217 Bowery, New York, NY 10002 from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Over the next 70-days, one dollar from each paperback sale will go towards the Hurricane Relief efforts in Howell's native Caribbean and other impacted areas. To RSVP and/or order your copy of All You Can Eat visit (www.aycenetwork.com).

About Kevin Howell, MBA: Howell is a serial entrepreneur, adjunct professor, and small business owner. He is a trained accountant with over 20 years of experience and education in accounting and finance. He serves as the CEO and founder of the Anchor Group, GO Caribbean, and The AYCE Network. Howell has trained over 2,000 business owners in New York City and the Caribbean over the past eight years in several areas of business management. His mission is to change how entrepreneurs and business managers measure, monitor and advance the financial health of their businesses.

