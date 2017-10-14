News By Tag
Disney/Pixar choose mother/son writers to team up and create books for the upcoming movie
MIGUEL AND THE AMAZING ALEBRIJES - written by Award-Winning Author Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford & her son, Director of Production & Development for Pantelion Films, Aarón Rivera-Ashford, for the ©Disney/Pixar movie.
Miguel and the Amazing Alebrijes
Story created by Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford & Aarón Rivera-Ashford
©Disney/Pixar for the movie Coco
Miguel and the Amazing Alebrijes is a softcover book with a unique, colorful and cultural story about Miguel Rivera and his familia. At home, the Riveras are making preparations for their Day of the Dead, El Día de los Muertos altar. At school, Miguel's teacher, Sra. Sena, is introducing a papier mâché project related to this special celebration which has been around for centuries.
Read-Along Story with CD
Created wcj by Aarón Rivera-Ashford & Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford
Spanish Translation by Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford
©Disney/Pixar for the movie Coco
Relive the exciting story of Disney/Pixar's "Coco" in this storybook-and-
Miguel and the Grand Harmony
Written by Newbery Medal winner Matt de la Peña
Illustrated by Ana Ramírez
Spanish translation by Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford
This hard cover picture book features a beautiful original story by Newbery Medal Winner, Matt de la Peña, based on the characters of the Pixar Studios film, Coco. Ana Ramírez, Pixar artist's vibrant stylized artwork combines to ensure appeal to readers of all ages. A unique and unparalleled addition to any literature collection. Available in English or Spanish.
"Signed by the Author" copies may be purchased through store on website.
Also available through Penguin Random House, all Disney Stores and your local bookstores, as well as online.
Visit: http://www.butterflyheartbooks.com
Contact
Heather Knowles, Editor
Disney Publishing Worldwide
***@disney.com
