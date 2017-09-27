Country(s)
Gospel Great Yolanda Adams and "Greenleaf" Star Keith David to Perform at 96th Birthday Celebration for Civil Rights Icon Dr. Joseph Lowery
"We're excited to have the torchbearer for gospel and inspirational music, Yolanda Adams, perform," expressed Cheryl Lowery, president of the Lowery Institute. "And accomplished actor, Keith David, who plays Bishop James on Oprah Winfrey's "Greenleaf" series, will be lending his amazing vocals in song as well! Back in the day civil rights activists didn't have much more than good intentions and good Godly music to keep them motivated and resilient. These two powerful voices will uplift us with the kind of Godly music that will empower future generations."
The musical tribute, produced by Kenneth Green, will highlight milestones in Dr. Lowery's lifelong commitment wcj to the nonviolent fight for voting rights, economic equality and social justice. Nearly 100 of the Lowery Institute's Change Agents will take part in the program to let Dr. Lowery know that his legacy is secure with them.
Lowery says, in their respective areas, the honorees epitomize the theme of the event, Grounded in History: Soaring Towards the Future. "They understand the nexus between our past and our future. Will Packer is not only telling our stories, he is committed to employing and uplifting people of color. Rev. Barber is continuing the fight for justice with a focus on morality, and Angela Rye represents a new generation of fierce, educated activists."
Receiving the Civil and Human Rights Award, Rev. Barber is Pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Goldsboro, North Carolina and architect of the Forward Together Moral Movement that gained national acclaim with its Moral Monday protests. Angela Rye will receive the Social Justice Award. The CNN political commentator i CEO of IMPACTs Strategies, a nonprofit organization that seeks to encourage young professionals in economic empowerment, civic engagement, and political involvement. The Servant Leadership honoree, Will Packer, is one of the only African American film producers that has had eight films open number one at the box office. The Emmy-nominated producer's most recent film, "Girls Trip", is the first entirely black-led movie to make more than $130M.
Presented by Delta Air Lines and The Coca-Cola Company, the bi-annual birthday celebration raises funds to support the work of the Lowery Institute, a non-profit organization established to ensure the continuity of the advocacy of Dr. Lowery and his late wife Dr. Evelyn Gibson Lowery, with regard to their lifelong commitment to non-violent advocacy, and human rights for all people.
For sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets to #HonorTheDean on #RevLowery96 birthday celebration call 404-524-8406 or online: www.rialtocenter.org or www.loweryinstitute.org.
