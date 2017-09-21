Lulyboo Earns Family Choice, Family Review Center, Baby Maternity & National Parenting Product Award

Contact

-- Lulyboo, an Orange County-based designer of baby and toddler products, has continued to embellish their products and prove to be a brand that makes parenting easier, with awards from a multitude of review and award organizations. Products awarded so far in 2017 include the LulyZoo Toddler Lounge, the Bassinet To-Go Lights and Music, the Easy Roll-Up Blanket, and the newest addition to the Lulyboo product family, the Bassinet To-Go Metro.The 2017 Family Choice Award was given to the LulyZoo Toddler Lounge, a recognition only awarded to the best products and is the most coveted family-friendly consumer awards program in the nation. The LulyZoo Toddler Lounge is not only an adorable plush pet, but also a lounge designed as a fun pal for playtime and comfy, warm, and secure for naptime, at home or on-the-go. The cover is easily removable and the machine washable, while the waterproof bottom keeps toddlers clean. Two bottom clips and unique folding design allow the lounge to be returned to a backpack in seconds, ready for the next adventure, and simplifying a parent's life.Family Review Center granted its Seal of Approval to the Lulyboo Bassinet To-Go Lights and Music, signifying exceptional value, quality, and safety. The Bassinet To-Go Lights and Music provides the best elements of a crib, bassinet, playpen, changing station, and easily collapses into a backpack in seconds. Not only is this baby bed safe and convenient, it also features a rotating color light show with eleven songs and nature sound, and a removable toy bar and canopy with rattle plush toys. There are multiple vibration and volume settings to that that perfect experience for your baby.Baby Maternity Magazine awarded the Lulyboo Easy Roll-Up Blanket both the 2017 Top Choice of the Year and the 2017 Top Product of the Year Award. These are the highest-level wcj awards given by the organization, above the prestigious Preferred Choice award and the Seal of Excellence. The Easy Roll-Up Blanket features lightweight material, a water-resistant bottom, and folds up in a convenient carrying case so it can be and taken anywhere from the beach to the park, ensuring parents do not need to worry about storage or security. The Easy Roll-Up Blanket is a must have for today's active families.The newest product to the Lulyboo line, the Bassinet To-Go Metro, continues the award-winning tradition by earning the National Parenting Product Award, one of the longest running and most respected awards programs in the country. Features of the Bassinet To-Go Metro include upgraded lush fabric, textured designs, and plush toys designed to stimulate baby's senses and exploration, while matching parent's modern style. As part the Lulyboo Bassinet line, the To-Go Metro also features a waterproof bottom, combines the best of a crib, bassinet, playpen, changing station, and easily collapses into a backpack, making it a product with value, utility and convenience.Lulyboo is a brand created out of affection and necessity and is the culmination of love and ingenuity. Lulyboo strives to meet the modern parents need with unique products that keep baby happy, clean, and cozy while fitting in their contemporary, everyday life-style and fitting in with the active lifestyle. The little ones, parents, and award organizations continue to praise and show their love for Lulyboo products.About LulyBooLulyBoo is a global brand created and spearheaded by innovator, entrepreneur, and mother of four, Pazit Ben-Ezri. The company's line of signature baby products gives caring parents the ease of portability and versatile function without sacrificing baby's comfort or safety. Including the signature Baby Lounge and an assortment of baby accessories, the collection of products is carefully designed to create a special place baby can call home, wherever their parent takes them. LulyBoo recognizes that modern parents need unique products that keep their babies happy, clean and cozy while fitting into their everyday lifestyles. For more information, please visit www.lulyboo.com.