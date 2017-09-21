News By Tag
Naples Soap Company closes store in Key West
"We have been a member of our beloved Key West community for five years, and it is with a heavy heart that we close our Key West location," said Deanna Wallin, founder and chief innovation officer of Naples Soap Company. "Over the years, we have learned that this tight-knit Key West community is resilient, and they will continue to be in our thoughts as they recover and rebuild from the storm."
Naples Soap Company maintains 10 other locations throughout the state of Florida in Naples, Estero, Fort Myers, Sanibel Island, Punta Gorda, Lakewood Ranch, Mount Dora, Panama City Beach, Destin and St. Petersburg. To learn more about Naples Soap Company, visit www.NaplesSoap.com.
Founded in 2009 by Deanna Wallin, Naples Soap Company offers natural skin care products wcj for the body, face and hair, as well as for those with sensitive skin. With retail locations throughout Florida in Naples, Estero, Fort Myers, Sanibel Island, Punta Gorda, Lakewood Ranch, Mount Dora, Panama City Beach, Destin and St. Petersburg, products are also available online and for wholesale purchase. Offerings include soaps, sea salt soaps, bath bombs, conditioner bars, sea salt scrubs, moisturizer sticks, shampoo bars, body butters and accessories. Named 2015 Outstanding Retail Leader in the state of Florida by Florida Retail Federation (FRF) for its commitment to the retail industry and the community, Naples Soap Company's products are handmade in the U.S. using only the finest quality ingredients, which are eco-friendly, made from sustainable resources and never tested on animals. For more information about Naples Soap Company, to find a location near you or to purchase products online, visit http://www.NaplesSoap.com.
