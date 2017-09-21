News By Tag
Naples Soap Company to open second location in Naples
"As the namesake of our company, Naples is a part of who we are, and we are grateful for the opportunity to grow and better serve this region with our second Naples location," said Deanna Wallin, founder and chief innovation officer of Naples Soap Company. "Naples Soap Company is all about improving lives by helping our guests discover natural skin care solutions that really work, and we are excited to enhance these offerings with a new store here in Southwest Florida."
With a reputation for providing "Naturally Better Skin Care" for all ages and skin types, Naples Soap Company's newest location will offer a selection of high-quality, natural skin care products tailored to the body, face and hair, as well as for those with sensitive skin. Offerings include soaps, sea salt soaps, bath bombs, shampoo bars, conditioner bars, sea salt scrubs, moisturizer sticks, body butters, body oils, perfume, accessories and The Eczema Kit, which is a line of specially formulated and soothing fragrance-free products for those with eczema, psoriasis and dry, itchy skin.
While Naples Soap Company's wcj flagship location at Tin City in Naples continues to recover from Hurricane Irma, the company maintains nine other locations in Estero, Fort Myers, Sanibel Island, Punta Gorda, Lakewood Ranch, Mount Dora, Panama City Beach, Destin and St. Petersburg. To learn more about Naples Soap Company, visit www.NaplesSoap.com.
About Naples Soap Company
Founded in 2009 by Deanna Wallin, Naples Soap Company offers natural skin care products for the body, face and hair, as well as for those with sensitive skin. With retail locations throughout Florida in Naples, Estero, Fort Myers, Sanibel Island, Punta Gorda, Lakewood Ranch, Mount Dora, Panama City Beach, Destin and St. Petersburg, products are also available online and for wholesale purchase. Offerings include soaps, sea salt soaps, bath bombs, conditioner bars, sea salt scrubs, moisturizer sticks, shampoo bars, body butters and accessories. Named 2015 Outstanding Retail Leader in the state of Florida by Florida Retail Federation (FRF) for its commitment to the retail industry and the community, Naples Soap Company's products are handmade in the U.S. using only the finest quality ingredients, which are eco-friendly, made from sustainable resources and never tested on animals. For more information about Naples Soap Company, to find a location near you or to purchase products online, visit http://www.NaplesSoap.com.
