Decision Toolbox Ranked on HRO Today's 'Baker's Dozen List' for the 9th Consecutive Year
Global human resources magazine recognizes Decision Toolbox among top recruitment services providers worldwide based on customer feedback and satisfaction
Highly regarded within the RPO arena, the 2017 list results were based on a survey of 800 current buyers of RPO services from more than 375 companies. The RPO providers were rated on quality of service, breadth of service, and size of deal.
"It is an incredible honor to be ranked year after year among the top providers of recruitment services worldwide," said Darren Findley, President Recruitment Solutions, Decision Toolbox. "Decision Toolbox strives to provide a unique candidate and employee engagement experience that strengthens our clients' competitive advantage. We are grateful to all the Decision Toolbox team members for their commitment to excellence and to our clients for recognizing the value Decision Toolbox provides."
Founded in 1992, Decision Toolbox developed the leading recruiting wcj productivity platform that astonished candidates, clients and users by embracing every step of the recruiting process to build both quality and efficiency. Recognized for its innovative and creative recruitment products and services, the company has taken a lead role in almost every aspect of the recruitment process. In January 2017, Decision Toolbox joined with Engage2Excel, a leading provider of employee engagement solutions, to offer the industry's only recruiting solutions that optimize engagement throughout the talent acquisition process and career lifecycle.
About Decision Toolbox
Founded in 1992, Decision Toolbox (DT), an Engage2Excel company, provides progressive recruitment solutions for companies nationwide, employing rigorous quality controls and a 12-month candidate guarantee. Leveraging the latest tools with a knowledgeable and passionate team, DT is an industry leading, technology-driven company offering recruitment solutions to fit the needs of companies of all sizes and in all industries. DT is recognized as a thought leader by organizations such as SHRM, PIHRA, and the NHRA, and was awarded the Alfred P. Sloan Award for Business Excellence in Workplace Flexibility three times, and has appeared nine times on the HRO's Baker's Dozen list of top on-demand RPO providers. Find out more atdecisiontoolbox.com.
About Engage2Excel, Inc.
Engage2Excel, Inc. provides industry-leading employee engagement solutions that deliver measurable business results. We help clients across all industries—from Fortune 500 corporations to entrepreneurial firms—measure, manage and improve performance with the industry's only ROI-based employee recognition solution. Our Talent Acquisition division enables clients to recruit, select and onboard highly engaged employees that possess the skills, aptitude and motivation to be productive from day one. Headquartered in Statesville, N.C., Engage2Excel has a long history of pioneering solutions dating back to 1892. Find out more at engage2excel.com.
Contact
Delaine Moore
***@hkamarcom.com
