Chef Ryan Love named Director of Retail Operations at Norman Love Confections

 
 
Ryan Love
Ryan Love
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Norman Love Confections is pleased to announce that Chef Ryan Love has been appointed director of retail operations. In his new role, Love will be responsible for managing all retail operations for Norman Love Confections, which includes employee hiring and training, maintaining merchandising standards and improving overall product knowledge and guest satisfaction.

"Ryan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role having developed new pastry products and supported the management of our pastry operations over the years," said Norman Love, founder and owner of Norman Love Confections. "We are excited to see Ryan expand his leadership role within the company, using his expertise in product development and experience in team training to help our retail operations continue to grow and succeed."

As the son of Norman Love, Ryan Love was raised learning the craft of pastry-making from his father, and soon became involved at Norman Love Confections as a chocolatier, producing ultra-premium confections and other chocolate products. A graduate of Fort Myers High School, Love received a bachelor's degree in restaurant management from the University of Central Florida before choosing to further his education at the French Pastry School in Chicago. Love worked his way through pastry school as a pastry cook at The Peninsula in Chicago.

After completing the program at French Pastry School, Ryan Love returned to Norman Love Confections as a pastry chef where he was responsible for producing assorted European cakes and individual gourmet pastries each day. Love's other responsibilities included developing and implementing training programs for new staff members, and being involved in all stages of the creation of new products from development to retail.

"I am proud to be a part of the Norman Love Confections family, a company that is committed to delivering high-quality gourmet pastries and a phenomenal customer experience each and every day," said Chef Ryan Love. "I look forward to taking on more responsibility and offering my expertise to develop and strengthen the growth of all retail operations."

About Norman Love Confections

Founded in 2001 by Norman and Mary Love, Norman Love Confections creates and distributes handcrafted artisanal chocolates from its corporate headquarters at 11380 Lindbergh Blvd. in Fort Myers, Florida. The award-winning Fort Myers-based chocolatier has been lauded more than a dozen times by a leading consumer ratings magazine, including recognition six times for producing the best ultra-premium chocolates in the nation. Forbes.com included Norman Love Confections BLACK wcj line on its list of the nation's top 10 truffles; The Huffington Post listed it among the six best U.S. destinations in its Chocolate Lover's Travel Guide; and USA Today named Love as one of its top 10 entrepreneurs for 2014. Love has recently been named as the inaugural inductee of Dessert Professional Magazine's Chocolatier Hall of Fame, partnered with local chefs to present a six-course meal at the James Beard House in New York and Norman Love Confections was ranked among the top 10 shops in the world for chocolate lovers by U.K. media outlet Daily Telegraph.

Norman Love Confections has Chocolate Salons in Fort Myers, Estero and Naples, and Artisan Gelato by Norman Love is next door to the Fort Myers salon, off Daniels Parkway east of I-75. Chocolates, gift baskets, sipping chocolate and Love's book, "Artistry in Chocolate, A Story of Love," also can be ordered online at http://www.normanloveconfections.com. In addition, Norman Love Confections chocolates and desserts are offered on 18 Princess Cruises' ships through the "Chocolate Journeys" partnership and at independent retail locations throughout the U.S. For more information visit www.normanloveconfections.com or call 239-561-7215.

