Jared Fisher Kicks Off 'Working Tour' on a Food Truck at the Great American Foodie Fest
Candidate for Governor Jared Fisher will be serving gyros and salads at a food truck at the Great American Foodie Fest at Sunset Station Casino in Henderson.
Now Fisher is officially embarking on the latest extension of the Listening Tour—called the 'Working Tour.' Beginning Friday, September 29, and continuing through until January, Fisher will be working at a number of small businesses in Nevada in order to gain insight and first-hand experience into the particular challenges that small business owners and employees face on a day-to-day basis.
"After being a business owner in Nevada for over 25 years, I can say that I'm extremely familiar with the unique challenges of running a national tour company and several bicycle shops," Fisher said in a statement. "Now I'm hoping that through the Working Tour that I'll be able to familiarize myself with the unique challenges facing those working outside of the tourism and retail arena, which have become my area of expertise. I've heard a lot of great feedback from the people I've met on The Listening Tour, but as the saying goes, 'you can never really understand a person until you've walked a mile in his shoes.' I hope that by working in 'someone else's shoes', so to speak, I can better understand the needs of the hardworking people of Nevada."
Although Fisher has already worked with two Las Vegas-based construction companies—helping lay bricks and pour concrete—the official Working Tour kickoff will occur this Friday at the Great American Foodie Fest in Henderson. Fisher will be working a shift at the Greek Delights Food Truck, where he will help prepare and wcj serve gyros, salads and other delicious and nutritious Mediterranean meals.
Volunteers and representatives from the campaign will be standing on hand to answer questions any patrons may have.
Those who have a business they feel would be a great candidate for a stop on Jared Fisher's Working Tour are encouraged to contact the Fisher for Nevada campaign at info@fisherfornevada.com.
About Fisher for Nevada
Fisher for Nevada is the official campaign of Jared Fisher, 2018 candidate for Governor of Nevada. Jared Fisher is a business owner and resident of Blue Diamond who is running on a platform of positive, productive leadership for a Healthy Nevada. Visit the Fisher for Nevada website at http://www.fisherfornevada.com for more information.
Lisa Mayo-DeRiso
***@gmail.com
