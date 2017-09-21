News By Tag
* Menu
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ocean Prime Naples Introduces Endless Summer Menu
Endless Summer Menu Options Include:
• Choice of First Course
• Cup of French Onion Soup – Brandy & Aged Swiss
• Cup of Lobster Bisque – Sweet Corn Fritter
• Ocean Prime House Salad – Romaine, Field Greens, Granny Smith Apples, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Sherry Mustard Vinaigrette
• Caesar Salad – Crisp Romaine, Parmesan Garlic Dressing, Brioche Croutons
• Choice of Entrée
• Ashley Farms Chicken – Ratatouille, Lemon Pan Jus
• Duroc Pork Chop – Fennel Rubbed, Buttered Brussels Sprouts, Apricot Sherry Jus
• Blackened Snapper – Corn Spoon Bread, Jalapeño, Corn Tartar
• Teriyaki Salmon – Shiitake Sticky Rice, Soy Butter Sauce
• 6 oz Filet Mignon – Haricot Verts, Cabernet Jus
• Choice of Dessert
• Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie – Peanut Butter Mousse, Bittersweet Chocolate Ganache
• Carrot Cake – Cream Cheese wcj Icing and Pineapple Syrup
• Home Spun Sorbet – Chef's Seasonal Selection
Ocean Prime is renowned for its scratch kitchen, offering prime seafood, steaks, handcrafted cocktails and a Wine Spectator-honored wine list in a captivating ambiance with signature genuine hospitality. Ocean Prime Naples is open seven days per week, with the lounge opening at 4 p.m. and dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Ocean Prime Naples is located at 699 5th Ave. in downtown Naples adjacent to the Inn on Fifth. For reservations, please call 239-430-0404.
ABOUT OCEAN PRIME
Ocean Prime is an award-winning modern American restaurant and lounge from renowned restaurateur Cameron Mitchell. With stunning settings, a vibrant energy, an impressive menu of seafood and steaks and truly exceptional hospitality, Ocean Prime is an ideal place to socialize, talk business, celebrate and indulge. For more information, please visit www.ocean-prime.com.
Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
***@prioritymarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse