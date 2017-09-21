Ocean Prime Naples Introduces Endless Summer Menu

Spread the Word

Naples - Florida - US

Contact

Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing

Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing

-- Ocean Prime Naples is pleased to present its alluring Endless Summer menu, a prix-fixe dinner feature offering guests a variety of mouthwatering dishes for $45 per person plus tax and gratuity. The Endless Summer menu, the perfect accompaniment to a business meeting, family dinner or date night, includes an appetizer, entrée and dessert. Available now through Oct. 30, guests can enjoy the enticing three course meal every day during regular business hours.Endless Summer Menu Options Include:• Cup of French Onion Soup –• Cup of Lobster Bisque –• Ocean Prime House Salad –• Caesar Salad –• Ashley Farms Chicken –• Duroc Pork Chop –• Blackened Snapper –• Teriyaki Salmon –• 6 oz Filet Mignon –• Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie –• Carrot Cake –• Home Spun Sorbet –Ocean Prime is renowned for its scratch kitchen, offering prime seafood, steaks, handcrafted cocktails and a Wine Spectator-honored wine list in a captivating ambiance with signature genuine hospitality. Ocean Prime Naples is open seven days per week, with the lounge opening at 4 p.m. and dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Ocean Prime Naples is located at 699 5Ave. in downtown Naples adjacent to the Inn on Fifth. For reservations, please call 239-430-0404.Ocean Prime is an award-winning modern American restaurant and lounge from renowned restaurateur Cameron Mitchell. With stunning settings, a vibrant energy, an impressive menu of seafood and steaks and truly exceptional hospitality, Ocean Prime is an ideal place to socialize, talk business, celebrate and indulge. For more information, please visit www.ocean-prime.com.