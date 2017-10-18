News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
On Top Of a Cloud Announces Album Placement with Rosenklang Records
On Top Of a Cloud Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the placement by Rosenklang:
"I wrote 'Gypsies of Galatia' on a Kawaii K3 while living in Ireland in 1986-87. For the most part unknown as the historical origin of Celtic culture, Galatia 278-25 BCE came into existence when the territory was given to the two groups of Gauls by King Nicomedes I of Bithynia. It was perhaps my most prolific period [initial tracks for 'Pipes of Peace' were recorded there] being immersed in the environment of Celtic culture and imagery. But it was not until Christmas Eve 1989 that I first digitally recorded the basic tracks which have changed very little from their original parts."
Faegre continued, "'Gypsies of Galatia' developed along the harmonic structure of the introduction of the track. The I vi ii IV chord pattern established in the introduction creates the architecture for the production and the instrumentation was selected to reflect the cultural imagery of gypsies that I had witnessed while living in Ireland."
Rosenklang "works with artists, and partners [with] record companies distributing CDs both physically and digitally with its sales, concert and tour promoters, booking agencies and sound studios partners."
Offering "complete management from the development of the artists, to the continuous support and advice," Rosenklang promotes "marketing measures, bookings, equipment, TV shows, technology, recordings, and CD distribution."
Rosenklang's music titles are found on all of today's important sales and streaming platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Spotify etc. and thus available worldwide.
Returning to the Irish Music Day, wcj Vol. 5, Faegre added:
"A modal motif [played by a lap dulcimer and uilleann pipe] provides a platform that made possible a confluence of instruments that also includes medieval or Praetorius bagpipe [named after the 16th century German musicologist, Michael Praetorius], bodhran, castanets, hurdy gurdy and tambourine to musically illustrate the nomadic nature of Galatian tribal history. Violas, Violins, low whistle, drums and bass complete the palette of this production."
Taxi, an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describes "Gypsies of Galatia":
"The orchestral feel and form of this track brings lots of depth and fullness to the arrangement...The soundscapes are lush and crafted very nicely. The overall tone and texture is very cinematic…You're impressively all over the map as a composer…You certainly have all the skills and abilities of a first rate composer, arranger and orchestrator."
"Gypsies of Galatia" is available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:
https://itunes.apple.com/
https://www.amazon.com/
About On Top Of a Cloud
On Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.
For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/
Contact
Leland Thomas Faegre
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse