On Top Of a Cloud Announces Album Placement with Rosenklang Records

-- On Top Of a Cloud is pleased to announce the placement ofto, a compilation CD from various artists byon, "a well-established label and music management company with over fifteen years of experience in the field of music marketing and management."Rosenklang partners include Universal, Sony and Warner Music.Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the placement by Rosenklang:"I wroteon awhile living in Ireland in 1986-87. For the most part unknown as the historical origin of Celtic culture, Galatia 278-25 BCE came into existence when the territory was given to the two groups of Gauls by King Nicomedes I of Bithynia. It was perhaps my most prolific period [initial tracks forwere recorded there] being immersed in the environment of Celtic culture and imagery. But it was not until Christmas Eve 1989 that I first digitally recorded the basic tracks which have changed very little from their original parts."Faegre continued,developed along the harmonic structure of the introduction of the track. The I vi ii IV chord pattern established in the introduction creates the architecture for the production and the instrumentation was selected to reflect the cultural imagery of gypsies that I had witnessed while living in Ireland."Rosenklang "works with artists, and partners [with] record companies distributing CDs both physically and digitally with its sales, concert and tour promoters, booking agencies and sound studios partners."Offering "complete management from the development of the artists, to the continuous support and advice," Rosenklang promotes "marketing measures, bookings, equipment, TV shows, technology, recordings, and CD distribution."Rosenklang's music titles are found on all of today's important sales and streaming platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Spotify etc. and thus available worldwide.Returning to the, Faegre added:"A modal motif [played by a lap dulcimer and uilleann pipe] provides a platform that made possible a confluence of instruments that also includes medieval or Praetorius bagpipe [named after the 16th century German musicologist, Michael Praetorius], bodhran, castanets, hurdy gurdy and tambourine to musically illustrate the nomadic nature of Galatian tribal history. Violas, Violins, low whistle, drums and bass complete the palette of this production.", an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describesis available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:AboutOn Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/