Hall & Company CPAs Recognized for Explosive Growth in Orange County
Firm nearly doubles revenue in 2-year period, outpaces competition
The publication's annual "Fastest Growing Private Companies" edition reported on Sept. 18 that the firm's revenue nearly doubled during the past two years, from $4.7 million to $9.2 million. The move correlated with an even bigger increase in staff, from 26 employees to 54 employees, the newspaper reported.
"I am extremely proud of all our hard-working employees for giving it their all and helping this firm achieve such success. This was a full team effort!" said President and FounderBradford L. Hall. "We have grown by putting our clients first and providing them with the best accounting services possible."
Hall attributed the growth to both an uptick in the Southern California economy and new business that the firm closed out of state. As a generalist firm, Hall & Company has thrived in all sectors, but the international practice and domestic M&A services have been particularly hot during the growth period, Hall said.
In the past two years, the firm also expanded its Irvine office space by more than 50 percent to accommodate the increased wcj staff and client activity.
Overall, Hall & Company placed 21st on the list designated for small companies, a jump from last year's ranking of 40th place.
"Financial growth is not the most important barometer of success, but it is helpful in tracking client satisfaction. That's why this trend is so special for us," Hall said. "Next year, we look forward to doing even better!"
About Hall & Company CPAs
For more than 30 years, Hall & Company Certified Public Accountants & Consultants, Inc. has provided a broad array of advisory offerings including tax, audit, forensic and litigation services as well as specialized financial advisory services. Servicing a wide variety of industries, including the manufacturing, distribution, construction, real estate, law, healthcare and nonprofit sectors, Hall & Company specializes in supporting entrepreneurs and CEOs as they grow their businesses. For more information, visit http://hallcpas.com/
