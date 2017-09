"Ultra-Refined Classical Music Debut From A Groundbreaking Artist!"

Discover a newly released album of contemporary classical music from Seamless Music.

Northwood (Contemporary Classical Music)

Chakra Khan

-- Seamless Music has released their official debut, a contemprary classical music album, 'Northwood'.Northwood, is an classical album almost like Contemporary Opera, where many instruments are used, like the original composition, 'Flash Opera'. To the acoustic guitar strums, that reverberate and echo, a sense of old fashion romance. A Classical or Nylon guitar is used in the piece entitled, 'Troubadour'. A new take on classical composition.Exceptionally, refined. The music is breathtaking and a pleasure to listen too, especially in the car, while driving at night. Or even in the comfort of one's room, with headphones, listening to all wcj the harmonic, and dissonance, that ellicit a emotional response, every time!Chakra Khan, is also a photographer working on a life-long Still Life Photography Project. The album CD will be distributed to his customers, who purchase his photography prints on canvas.Find out more about Northwood by listening to it, at their Creative Commons, Jamendo Music Page. https://www.jamendo.com/ album/171351/ northwood-contempory...