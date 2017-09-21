 
Thiel College psychology professor recognized by American College Health Association

Thiel College Assistant Professor of Psychology Kristel M. Gallagher, Ph.D., was recently presented a research award and grants from two national organizations, including American College Health Association and Society for the Teaching of Psychology.
 
 
Thiel College Assistant Professor of Psychology Kristel M. Gallagher, Ph.D.
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College Assistant Professor of Psychology Kristel M. Gallagher, Ph.D., culminated an active summer with the receipt of a research award and grant from two national organizations, along with two publications.

Gallagher's research award was presented by the American College Health Association for her recent work on the health behaviors of Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) students who are the first in their family to attend college. Funded by a GNC Research Institute grant, Gallagher's research was recognized as the top research poster presentation at the college health association's national conference in June, which hosts around 2,000 college health professionals from across the United States.

With expertise in psychology as it applies to health, Gallagher also co-authored an invited chapter in "The Wiley Encyclopedia of Health Psychology." The chapter, detailing the health outcomes associated with low health literacy, was written with University of Florida Psychology Professor Amber Emanuel, Ph.D., and will be released later this year.

Gallagher was also awarded a grant from the Society for the Teaching of Psychology, a division of the American Psychological Association, to develop a teaching wcj resource for college instructors on the implementation of social-emotional learning techniques in the classroom. Along with her collaborator, University of Wisconsin at Superior Psychology Professor Shevaun Stocker, Ph.D., Gallagher used the funding to create an instructor's manual for this anxiety-reduction program that will be freely available online from the Office of Teaching Resources in Psychology in the coming months.

Rounding out her summer, Gallagher also published an article in the journal College Teaching describing her classroom research that examines how the stories and jokes used by professors in their teaching can enhance student test performance.

"It certainly has been a busy few months, with the support of my Thiel College family playing a huge role in my success," Gallagher said. "Now I'm just thankful to have my students back – they motivate and inspire me each and every day."

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

