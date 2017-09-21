News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Thiel College psychology professor recognized by American College Health Association
Thiel College Assistant Professor of Psychology Kristel M. Gallagher, Ph.D., was recently presented a research award and grants from two national organizations, including American College Health Association and Society for the Teaching of Psychology.
Gallagher's research award was presented by the American College Health Association for her recent work on the health behaviors of Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/)
With expertise in psychology as it applies to health, Gallagher also co-authored an invited chapter in "The Wiley Encyclopedia of Health Psychology."
Gallagher was also awarded a grant from the Society for the Teaching of Psychology, a division of the American Psychological Association, to develop a teaching wcj resource for college instructors on the implementation of social-emotional learning techniques in the classroom. Along with her collaborator, University of Wisconsin at Superior Psychology Professor Shevaun Stocker, Ph.D., Gallagher used the funding to create an instructor's manual for this anxiety-reduction program that will be freely available online from the Office of Teaching Resources in Psychology in the coming months.
Rounding out her summer, Gallagher also published an article in the journal College Teaching describing her classroom research that examines how the stories and jokes used by professors in their teaching can enhance student test performance.
"It certainly has been a busy few months, with the support of my Thiel College family playing a huge role in my success," Gallagher said. "Now I'm just thankful to have my students back – they motivate and inspire me each and every day."
About Thiel College
Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/
Contact
Thiel College
***@thiel.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse