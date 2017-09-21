 
2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features Expert Insight To Field Maintenance

 
MILLBURN, N.J. - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Get ready because the Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic is back and better than ever. The Crowne Plaza Princeton will host this year's clinic, now in its 3rd year. From January 11 to 13, 2018 the 3-day event will feature presentations by the nation's top college baseball coaches from Michigan, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today," as we feature 15 renowned coaches presenting over 60 powerful and insightful discussions covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, and mental edge.

In order to prepare for opening day, countless time and effort must be put into baseball field maintenance. Whether you have wcj a full staff or volunteers helping your local league, you should always have a maintenance plan. Giving everyone on your staff a task and responsibility will ensure the field receives the maximum attention it needs. The 2018 clinic will feature Bill Butler's "Ball Field Maintenance for Coaches: Work Smarter, Not Harder."

Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students. We also offer exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.

Register today to learn firsthand baseball insights: http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/events/2018-in.... For more information, call (973) 921.0400.
