2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features Expert Insight To Field Maintenance
In order to prepare for opening day, countless time and effort must be put into baseball field maintenance. Whether you have wcj a full staff or volunteers helping your local league, you should always have a maintenance plan. Giving everyone on your staff a task and responsibility will ensure the field receives the maximum attention it needs. The 2018 clinic will feature Bill Butler's "Ball Field Maintenance for Coaches: Work Smarter, Not Harder."
Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students. We also offer exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Register today to learn firsthand baseball insights: http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/
