VIP Vacations Announced as a Gold Winner for the 2017 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards
VIP Vacations, Inc. was chosen as a winner for their creative advertisements and marketing in the Lehigh Valley's FIG Magazine, "Travel In Style" and "Destination Everywhere".
The Magellan Awards honor outstanding design, marketing and services in a broad range of industry segments including Hospitality, Travel Destinations, Cruise Lines, Online Travel Services, Airlines and Airports, Travel Agents and Agencies, Tour Operators and Ground Transportation.
"This year's winners represent the most talented and creative people in not just the travel industry but of any industry," said Arnie Weissmann, editor in chief of Travel Weekly. "They continue to raise the bar, to inspire travel and enhance the travel experience. Their work leaves a lasting impression on our expert judges and readers."
The Magellan Awards are judged and overseen by a one-of-a-kind panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders from the industry. In determining winners, entries do not compete with one another, instead they are judged against a standard of excellence based on the long experience of Travel Weekly. To uphold this high standard of excellence, a category may have multiple winners, or may have no winners at all.
For a complete list of silver and gold winners, please visit www.travelweeklyawards.com.
About VIP Vacations
VIP Vacations Inc. is a full service travel agency that has been in business since 1994 with offices in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey. VIP Vacations has won numerous awards from Sandals Resorts, Palace Resorts, Karisma Resorts, and also wcj received the Caribbean Tourism Organizations' highly touted "Romance in Travel Award". President, Jennifer Doncsecz is the featured travel expert for Martha Stewart's Weddings Magazine and destination wedding blogger for Bridal Guide. VIP Vacations specializes in destination weddings and honeymoons.
For more information on VIP Vacations, visit www.vacationsbyvip.com or call 610-865-1055
About Travel Weekly (www.travelweekly.com)
Through its portfolio of digital and print products and face-to-face events, Travel Weekly is the most influential provider of news, research, opinion and analysis to the North American travel trade marketplace. Travel Weekly is a division of Secaucus, New Jersey-based Northstar Travel Group, the largest travel business-to-
